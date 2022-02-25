SPHL: Storm take opener of key weekend series

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — With a lot on the line even with over a month left in the regular season, the Quad City Storm went into their three-game weekend series with the hosting Fayetteville Marksmen looking to make a statement.

In the first of three battles between the fourth and fifth-place teams in the SPHL, the Storm did just that at Crown Coliseum — so did Shane Bennett.

The 28-year-old New York native and former Marksmen player scored twice in the contest to lead the Storm to a 3-1 victory over the hosting Marksmen to help the Storm (25-9-4-4, 58 points) move closer to securing a playoff berth.

Fayetteville dropped to 27-12-1-0 and stays at 55 points going into Saturday’s 5 p.m. (Central) puck drop.

"I'm very proud of our compete for just getting off a 19-hour bus ride and no pregame skate," said Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny. "A third of our goal (for this weekend) is complete."

Fayetteville scored the opening tally in the contest, but QC netminder Kevin Resop responded by stopping 29 of the 30 shots he faced, including 16 in the third, which more than doubled the hosts shots for the game. QC was out-shooting the Marksmen 28-14 through two periods and finished with a 36-30 shots advantage.

Less than two minutes after the hosts took the lead, Bennet — the first star of the game — knotted the score with his 17th of the season at the 15:24 mark of the first. Joe Sova (23) had the assist.

A long stretch of scoreless hockey followed deep into the second before Bennett struck again on the power play at the 16:39 mark off a Marcus Ortiz helper, his 13th.

Ortiz was again in on the final goal that gave the Storm some breathing room. He and Michael Moran (18) assisted on Kyle Heitzner’s third goal of the season at the 5:02 mark of the third.

