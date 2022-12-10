SPHL: Strong finish carries Ice Bears past Storm

The Quad City Storm couldn’t have asked for a much better start to Saturday’s game than what they had.

Just 45 seconds in, Knoxville was called for a penalty. Just three seconds after that, QC had the lead.

However, the finish wasn’t at all what the Storm wanted or needed.

Knoxville came up with the stronger finish, scoring twice in the third period, including an empty-netter in the closing minute, to pull out a 3-1 victory to complete the SPHL weekend sweep at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

QC has lost six of its last eight contests to fall to 9-7-1-0 (19 points).

A three-game losing streak has left coach Dave Pszenyczny frustrated and vowing changes to the talent-filled roster.

“I’m just not happy with what is going on,” Pszenyczny said. “That will be the last time that group is together as a team. Changes are going to be made. It’s just a matter of time. We’re just waiting for healthy bodies.”

The Storm had plenty of chances, out-shooting the Ice Bears 42-24 in the contest and having a number of good chances in the final 2:28 after goalie Kevin Resop was pulled for an extra attacker after Knoxville took a 2-1 lead on Dean Balsamo’s goal with 4:56 left in regulation.

Among the best chances were shots by Connor Fries and Taylor Pryce. QC even thought it had a goal with 1:36 left, but the official waved it off as Ice Bears netminder Alec Calvaruso came up with the apparent save.

“We can say that the referee blew the whistle too quick there, but we also put ourselves in that position,” Pszenyczny said. “Whenever you do that, things aren’t going to go your way.”

Which was the case this weekend in a pair of crucial games against another team in the middle of the SPHL pack.

“It’s no secret that we should have won both games this weekend,” said veteran Marcus Ortiz, who just recently re-joined the team for a short stint. “They just executed their game plan better.”

Calvaruso finished with 41 saves, while Resop handled 21 of 23 shots he faced.

While QC got off to the great start on John Deere Night, the Ice Bears (10-5-0-2, 22 points) had knotted the score midway through the period and it remained that way until just under five minutes left in regulation.

That was when Balsamo scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal. He got in front of the QC defense on the left side and skated in, beating Resop low to the glove side.

Trying to make amends for Friday’s 6-5 overtime loss, QC was looking for an early edge and got it when Knoxville’s Kyler Matthews was called for a two-minute unsportsmanlike penalty when he was looking to mix it up.

Off the faceoff won by Cole Golka, Mathias Ahman fired a shot from the point. Mike Moran was right there in the crease and chipped in the puck just under Calvaruso's glove just three seconds into the power play.

“Shots cause chaos,” said Pszenyczny, who liked that first flurry, but was baffled by the lack of quality shots his team took and opportunities they missed on loose pucks in front of the net.

At the 11:44 mark of the first, the Ice Bears knotted the score at 1 when Brady Fleurent scored his 13th of the season off assists from Brett Beauvais (10) and Rex Moe (2).

There was plenty of action — along with words and hits being exchanged — in the rest of the second that QC dominated.

“I thought, for the most part, we were in full control of that game,” said Pszenyczny. “But we’re still not executing.”

There was a furious finish to the last two minutes of the second frame. The period was dominated by the Storm, but Knoxville put a couple of shots on goal, including a floater from the blue line that almost handcuffed Resop, who made the save.

With :06.8 left in frame, Knoxville’s Tanner Salsberry was called for a penalty and QC had a shot and a couple of rebound attempts before the horn sounded.

QC had a couple of good looks to open the third, but couldn’t find the net before that power-play expired.