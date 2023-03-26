PEORIA – After two solid periods of play in Peoria on Sunday afternoon, things went sideways for the Quad City Storm in SPHL action.

The hosting and league-leading Peoria Rivermen scored six times in the third period, blowing open what had been a competitive game tied at 2 through two periods.

The 8-2 victory gave the Rivermen a series win in the three-game weekend set that opened with QC’s 1-0 Friday victory in the Peoria Civic Center. It moved Peoria's record to 35-13-3-1, 74 points.

The loss was another dagger to QC’s playoff hopes. Sitting in ninth place and chasing the eighth and final playoff spot, the Storm dropped to 22-27-1-1, 46 points. The loss also was costly as it dropped QC’s winning percentage, which will determine playoff eligibility and seeding.

“I guess we thought it was only a 40-minute game tonight,” said QC coach Dave Pszenyczny, frustrated with the effort from his team in the final 20 minutes.

A short-handed goal by Dillon Fournier gave the Storm a 1-0 lead at the 5:05 mark of the first period. His second goal of the season was assisted by captain Taylor Pryce, his 6th helper.

After two Mitchell McPherson goals gave Peoria a 2-1 lead, QC tied it on Eloitt St.-Pierre’s second goal at the 8:20 mark of the second period. Trevor Momot (9) and Tommy Tsicos (17) assisted on the game-tying marker.

“I was very pleased with the second period,” said Pszenyczny. “We had some decent scoring chances, just couldn’t find the back of the net.”

In the third, however, QC couldn’t do anything well. As the coach said, there were numerous mental lapses and physical breakdowns.

That allowed Peoria to score on an avalanche of goals against QC netminder Kevin Resop.

Zach Wilkie, Joseph Widmar and Jordan Ernst each scored twice in the frame to give the Rivermen their fifth game this season with five or more goals against the Storm and the second in as many days after Saturday’s 6-1 victory at Vibrant Arena.

With their backs firmly against the wall in terms of making the playoffs, QC is down to six games in the regular season. The next two come this coming weekend with games Friday and Saturday at Fayetteville (22-22-8-0, 52 points) against a team QC is chasing for that eighth and final playoff spot.