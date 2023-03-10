PEORIA — With just five victories in 13 meetings this season prior to Friday, the Quad City Storm has not had the greatest amount of success against their nearest geographic rival.

That trend continued Friday evening as the Storm dropped a 3-2 SPHL decision to the hosting Peoria Rivermen at the Peoria Civic Center.

JM Piotrowski scored twice to pace the Rivermen to the victory and end any chance of QC’s back-to-back victories in the set for the first time this season.

The ninth-place Storm (20-25-1-1, 42 points) failed to gain any playoff ground on anyone as the league-leading Rivermen improved to 33-11-2-1, 69 points.

The two teams are scheduled to meet again Saturday back at the Peoria Civic Center with puck drop coming at 7:15 p.m.

Piotrowski’s 20th goal of the season beat QC netminder Kevin Resop at the 9:42 mark of the third. It came off feeds from Jordan Ernst (10) and Nick Neville (31).

After a sluggish and scoreless first period, things heated up in the second for both teams as they alternated goals in the frame that ended in a 2-all tie.

QC’s Cole Golka scored the first goal of the game, an unassisted marker at the 6:50 mark of the second frame. It was his 12th of the season.

Piotrowski scored his 19th of the season to tie things at the 8:46 mark.

It remained tied until the final minute of the stanza.

QC's Nigel Slade scored his first of the season off feeds from Golka (12) and Mike Mercurio (4) at the 19:05 mark.

Just 36 seconds later, Peoria tied it when Joseph Drapluk found the net for his 15th of the season off assists from Ben Assad (7) and Zach Wilkie (29).

Peoria out-shot QC in the final two periods and finished with a 28-24 shots advantage.