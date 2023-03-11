PEORIA — Tommy Tsicos took care of things on one end.

Kevin Resop took care of the other as he chalked up a memorable night for himself.

Tsicos scored the lone goal of Saturday’s SPHL contest against the Peoria Rivermen and Resop stopped all 32 shots he faced as the Quad City Storm recorded a 1-0 shutout victory at the Peoria Civic Center.

QC was out-shot 32-15 in the contest, but Resop was up for the challenge as he improved his record to 12-17 with technically his first complete-game shutout of the season.

It was the first time since a Feb. 5 1-0 forfeit win over now-defunct Vermilion County that he had shut out a team. His last shutout when facing shots was a Nov. 13 contest when he saved all 15 shots he faced in a reserve role in a 5-0 loss to Evansville.

The victory was QC’s second over Peoria in the last three head-to-head meetings and the sixth of the season in 15 meetings.

QC improved to 21-25-1-1, 44 points and tied Fayetteville for eighth place in the chase for a top-eight finish and a playoff spot. League-leading Peoria dropped to 33-12-2-1 and with 69 points still has a six-point lead over the second-place Birmingham Bulls.

Tsicos scored the lone goal of the game at the 13:54 mark of the first period with the help of Jordan Stone’s first assist of the season. The goal was Tsicos’s sixth.

QC returns home next Saturday to face these same Rivermen at Vibrant Arena to open next weekend’s home-and-home with Peoria.