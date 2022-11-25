SPHL: Weak offensive effort slows Storm

PEORIA — In a Wednesday road win at Vermilion County, the Quad City Storm got away with a slow start and a weak offensive attack.

On Friday, those were similar issues and they led to a 3-0 SPHL setback to the Peoria Rivermen at the Peoria Civic Center.

Quad City managed just 20 shots in the contest — including single-digit attempts on net in the first and third periods. QC had just four first-period attempts and could only muster five in the third when it was trying to make a comeback against Peoria goalie Eric Levine.

Jordan Ernst (2), Tyler Barrow (6) and Alec Baer (4) scored for the Rivermen, who will make an appearance on Saturday night at Vibrant Arena at The Mark in the capper of the weekend home-and-home set.

The loss dropped the Storm out of first place in the SPHL.

Evansville (8-4-2-0, 18 points) and Knoxville (8-3-0-1, 17 points) surpassed QC (8-4-0-0, 16 points) in the standings. Peoria is 7-3-1-0 and has 15 points in a bunched race.

Peoria set the tone in the first period, out-shooting QC 17-4, but the Storm survived that in a scoreless frame.

Peoria took the lead at the 13:50 mark of the second when Ernst scored off assists by Ben Assad (2) and Braydon Barker (2).

Right after QC’s Filip Virgili was called for a game misconduct and two other penalties, Barrow scored unassisted on QC goalie Bailey Brkin, who faced 37 Peoria shots.

Baer’s goal was a power play, assisted by Nick Neville (7) and JM Piotrowski (4) at the 12:38 mark of the third.