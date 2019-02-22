EVANSVILLE, Ind. — With 16 games left in the Quad-City Storm's inaugural season, every game is meaningful if a playoff berth is to be obtained.
A backwards step was taken Friday night.
The Storm were outshot 35-30 in a 3-1 loss to last-place Evansville at the Ford Center.
The loss keeps them at 28 points, six back of eighth-place Pensacola.
"I think the guys thought they had it in the bag after a big win (over Knoxville Thursday)," head coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "It's frustrating when you tell the players, 'We haven't seen this team in a while and they're playing some good hockey so don't take them lightly.' That's exactly what we did for 40 minutes."
Edwin Minney got the start in net for the Thunderbolts. His last time facing the Storm, he gave up four goals on 24 shots in November. Friday, he got revenge to snap his four-game losing streak.
He had a shutout bid until the 6 minute, 36 second mark of the third period when Ben Boukal scored an unassisted goal.
Eric Salzillo connected on a goal at 15:06 in the opening period, which was followed by a power-play goal in the second by Nick Davolio at 13:22.
"I don't know if we were necessarily caught off guard, we just didn't come out to play," Pszenyczny said. "We weren't doing our routes, we weren't sticking to the game plan, just sloppy passes and dumb turnovers, all around a bad 40 minutes. Then, third period we decided we wanted to play, which doesn't make sense because you shouldn't have as much energy as we did in the third period."
Carter Shinkaruk finished it off in the third at 4:46 on assists from Brandon Tucker and Chase Nieuwendyk.
The Storm look to rebound tonight against the Thunderbolts.
"We got kind of embarrassed tonight so we've got to make sure that doesn't happen again," Pszenyczny said.
Prior to the game, the Quad-City Storm placed forward Danny Cesarz on the team suspended list. Cesarz was acquired from the Knoxville Ice Bears on Monday in exchange for Mitch Mueller but is undergoing treatment for an injury in Michigan.
Head coach Dave Pszenyczny said he thinks Cesarz will report to the team by the end of the month.