Storm edge Rivermen in OT

When the Quad City Storm players headed for the ice to begin Friday's game, they were greeted in the hallway by a large contingent of grade school kids who were on hand to perform the national anthem.
When the Storm hit the ice in earnest against Peoria, it was anything but child's play as the hosts and visiting Rivermen went at it like they really didn't like one another and were ready to add another entertaining chapter to the “Cold War on 74.”
Through much of the SPHL contest at the TaxSlayer Center in downtown Moline there was the usual pushing, shoving and chatting. There were also plenty of punches thrown throughout the contest that featured 18 penalties.
But when the ice chips had settled, it was the Storm coming away with a 5-4 overtime victory, beating the Rivermen for the third time in four meetings this season.
Just 70 seconds into the 3-on-3, Joe Sova scored on a put-back goal for the game-winner. David Brancik had a point-blank shot in front that Peoria goalie Eric Levine didn't control and Sova found an opening low for the game-winner on his sixth of the season.
Sova downplayed the game-winner that came in his second two-goal game of the season.
“I was just in the right place at the right time,” said the 33-year-old Illinois native who also had an assist in the contest. “... I did what our forwards are supposed to do and stopped the puck. The puck came right to me. It was one of those easy goals where all you had to do was put it in.”
The Storm did that pretty well for the first 50 minutes of the contest as they got goals from Filip Virgili (4), Tommy Tsicos (2), Marcus Ortiz (7) and Sova to build that 4-2 lead into the fourth.
The goal from Oritz was a bonus as he just returned from a call-up to the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets and drove back to the Quad Cities after a morning practice in Indiana.
“Good teams find a way to win,” said QC coach Dave Pszenyczny after his club moved to 12-2-1-1, 26 points. “We had to battle some adversity there with the penalties. We came away with the two points and that's what we wanted to start the weekend. Tomorrow, we're looking for the sweep (in the rematch with Peoria back at the TaxSlayer Center at 7:10 p.m.) and four points.”
Friday's victory was much tougher to secure than it could have been. QC, which had a 45-30 shots-on-goal advantage, gave up a 4-2 third-period lead and held on to get the battle into overtime.
“That was the highs and lows right there,” said Sova. “You'd like to not get to that point to bring it to OT against a team like that. They're dangerous; we were uip two and they came back. That's a good team.
“For our guys to check back and persevere over that adversity … a point's a point, but getting that second point is everything.”
After taking that 4-2 lead in the third, the Storm watched as Peoria (5-3-0-3, 13 points) battled back to forge the tie on goals by JM Piotrowski (3) and Alec Baer (2). It was Piotrowski's second goal of the game against QC goalie Peter Di Salvo, who made 26 daves on 30 shots.
It was an exciting finish to a physical contest that didn't take long to heat up. Just one-minute, 24-seconds into the contest, Peoria's Alec Hagaman was called for a two-minute fighting (instigator) penalty and a five-minute fighting major.
The tone was set.
“The rivalry is built into this game,” said Sova, not surprised by how it played out. “It's just good battles. Good hockey, both sides. The chippiness is part of it. You have to stay within the boundaries of it, right. But I think both teams probably want to stay our of the (penalty) box.
“At the end of the day, getting the extra point is everything for us.”
QC scored on two of its four power-play opportunities, while Peoria converted on three of eight man-advantages.
The Storm made sure to take advantage of its first man-up chance when Virgili scored just 2:35 in on assists from Connor Fries (7) and Sova (11).
QC, though, fell victim to the power play just a few minutes later. QC's Cody Walsh was called for boarding and Peoria took advantage of it. At the 7:13 mark of the first, Peoria's Mike Laidley scored his second of the campaign on Francesco Corona's first helper of the year to tie the score at 1.
At the 11:17 mark of the first, QC got the lead back when Tsicos scored on a full-strength goal off helpers from Nick Mangone (5) and Carter Shinkaruk (11).
It appeared as if the Rivermen had tied the score late in the first when they put back a rebounded shot with six seconds left on another power-play chance, but officials called interference and waved off the goal with 1:51 left in the frame and QC took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
After each team got off 11 shots in the first, the Storm dominated play in the second out-shooting the Rivermen 20-5 in the frame and keeping action in their end of the rink.
At the 9:41 mark of the second, QC went up 3-1 when Ortiz scored on helpers from Tommy Stang (6) and Walsh (2).
Late in second period, QC killed off a 4-on-3 situation, but gave up a goal on a 5-on-3 when Piotrowski found just enough of an opening to get his second of the season. The Storm wanted interference as Di Salvo was knocked off his skates, but the goal stood.
The teams traded power-play goal early in the third.
QC extended its lead to 4-2 at the 1:28 mark when Sova scored on a short-handed tally off helpers from Brancik (8) and Stang (7).
Piotrowski answered at the 3:31 mark to cut QC's lead to 4-3 and Peoria tied it with 9:09 left when Baer blasted a one-timer.
With 3:58 left, Peoria's Marcel Godbout beats Di Salvo on his left side for what appeared to be go-ahead goal, but officials waved it off. Still tied at 4
Di Salvo had another big save on the power play.