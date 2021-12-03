Storm edge Rivermen in OT

When the Quad City Storm players headed for the ice to begin Friday's game, they were greeted in the hallway by a large contingent of grade school kids who were on hand to perform the national anthem.

When the Storm hit the ice in earnest against Peoria, it was anything but child's play as the hosts and visiting Rivermen went at it like they really didn't like one another and were ready to add another entertaining chapter to the “Cold War on 74.”

Through much of the SPHL contest at the TaxSlayer Center in downtown Moline there was the usual pushing, shoving and chatting. There were also plenty of punches thrown throughout the contest that featured 18 penalties.

But when the ice chips had settled, it was the Storm coming away with a 5-4 overtime victory, beating the Rivermen for the third time in four meetings this season.

Just 70 seconds into the 3-on-3, Joe Sova scored on a put-back goal for the game-winner. David Brancik had a point-blank shot in front that Peoria goalie Eric Levine didn't control and Sova found an opening low for the game-winner on his sixth of the season.

Sova downplayed the game-winner that came in his second two-goal game of the season.