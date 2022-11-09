STORM REPORT: Soucie shows plenty of drive to join QC club

It’s pretty safe to say that Brendan Soucie had a 48-hour stretch of his life last week that he will remember forever.

At some point — after getting some sleep and ruminating on it — the new addition to the Quad City Storm roster might even laugh about it.

The CliffsNotes version is this: Soucie was told on Thursday that he was being released by rival Peoria and cleared waivers on Friday. When that move was official, QC coach Dave Pzsenyczny said he called Soucie at 9:30 Saturday morning offering him a professional tryout deal.

What made the signing intriguing was that QC and the Rivermen squared off twice last weekend at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

What added even more interest to the addition was the path Soucie had to travel to join his new team. A drive across I-74 from Peoria would have been pretty easy. However, he said that he was already in Scranton, Pa., on his way back to his home in Massachusetts.

He turned around on I-80 and drove back to Illinois, spending what he said was just over 12 hours in his car on Saturday to get to the arena — almost — in time for Saturday’s game against his former team.

A few minutes after the puck dropped, the 27-year-old left wing skated into the Storm bench to join his new teammates, sporting his new No. 25 sweater.

“I walked in and they had already started,” Soucie said of his Saturday evening arrival. “I got out there with I think 13 minutes left in the first.”

He said that jumping out of his car, into uniform and into a game was definitely a unique situation.

“I’ve never done that before,” he said with a laugh. “The legs were tight since I had been out of the car for maybe 25 minutes since 7 a.m.”

Pszenyczny said he thought Soucie played well on Saturday, all things considered.

“I thought he had a fantastic game, once he got his legs under him,” the QC coach said. “He set up a nice play in the second that almost led to a score.”

While getting regular shifts, Soucie did not mark in the game.

Still, Pszenyczny thinks Soucie can find a role with this team as he settles in. So does the player who has spent time with three teams in the SPHL (Birmingham, Peoria and QC) and the ECHL in the last three seasons with three goals and eight assists.

He feels as if he brings intangibles to a strong roster.

“I’m just another guy who wants to be around and works hard and thinks the game,” he said. “I try to be as good of a teammate as I can during the good and bad times.”

Having played two games against the Storm this season while in Peoria, he also brings a different perspective to the squad he says was seen to have a lot of skill.

So, what he does he add to the roster?

“I think in the long run, just another perspective,” he said. “In this league and a lot of other minor leagues, you get a lot of come-and-goes so you have a lot of different characters coming in and out of the room. I just try to be myself and bring value to the team in every aspect that I can.”

No matter how he goes about making himself available for that team, even if it means driving across the country twice in two days.

This team change was unique in its own way. However, he said he was involved in one other unusual transaction.

“Last year, I played up until February with Newfoundland of the ECHL and then Maine was visiting up in Newfie and I played for Maine that weekend,” he said of switching locker rooms in the same arena.

The Soucie signing came on the heels of Tommy Stang (three points, one goal, in three Storm games) being returned from a short ECHL call-up and subsequently being released.

“I needed to send a message,” Pszenyczny said of last week’s move. “All bets are off that we want to win it all this year and we’re going to do it at all costs. Sometimes you have to make sacrifices and introduce some new blood.”

Last year, Stang totaled 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 37 games with the Storm.

Other move: The Storm made one other move this week heading into three games over four days that begin with Thursday’s action at Vibrant Arena against Vermilion County

On Monday, the team suspended left wing Shane Bennett. That was expected to happen as Bennett was called in over the weekend to help fill out a short-handed roster.

According to Pszenyczny, Bennett is now based in Cleveland and his QC return was only short-term.