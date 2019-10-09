The Quad-City Storm signed defenseman Josh Victor to their training camp roster.
Victor, 25, played three games for the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators last year following up a college career at Fitchburg State College.
With the Gladiators, the Round Rock, Texas native didn't tally a point, recording two penalty minutes.
At Fitchburg State, Victor scored two goals and added 23 assists in 106 games.
The Storm open training camp today at the TaxSlayer Center. Practice runs from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and is open to the public. The Storm will also hold an intrasquad scrimmage from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at the TaxSlayer Center.