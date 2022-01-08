Storm take a point from league-leading Huntsville, but fall in shootout

After getting handled on Friday in a lopsided loss, the Quad City Storm came back Saturday against SPHL-leading Huntsville and battled.
The Storm had a great plan on faceoffs and got a number of good looks when they won those in front of the Havoc net.
They killed off all four Huntsville power plays in the contest.
QC out-shot the league-leading Havoc 42-23.
The Storm did a lot of good things in the second head-to-head contest between two of the upper-echelon teams in the SPHL.
But the Storm still could not muster a victory.
However, they did add a point in the standings as they took the SPHL’s top team into overtime and a shootout before falling 3-2.
On the 20th attempt in the extended shootout, Huntsville's Tyler Piacentini finally ended the proceedings when he skated in from the right and had QC goaltender Bailey Brkin leaning to his right and put in the game-winner in behind him.
And the Storm did all that playing with what coach Dave Pszenyczny called a “makeshift lineup.”
“When you have a makeshift lineup going against the top team in the league, it shows what our core group can do,” he said. “You look at the third period and they had more power-play opportunities and only had two shots on net.
“So there were a lot of positives on it. Obviously, I thought we deserved a better outcome with our scoring chances. When you out-shoot a team 42-23 … we had some Grade-A scoring chances.”
Bettendorf resident Mason Krueger, in his first game with the Storm, was given three chances to shoot in the shootout and scored on his first to keep alive QC’s hopes after Huntsville's Jacob Barber and Rob Darrar scored on its first two attempts. Krueger also earned a start roughly three hours earlier in his QC debut as part of QC’s ever-changing roster that has been in upheaval since the NHL went to its taxi squad and pilfered players from all levels of the minors.
Huntsville scored on a couple of fluke plays during regulation when QC failed to clear the puck out of its end and took a 2-1 lead midway through the second.
The Storm tied it thanks to the second goal of the contest by Marcus Ortiz, who also scored on QC’s fifth shootout try that extended the overtime proceedings but was stopped on two others.
The win moved Huntsville to 23-3-1-0, 47 points and QC picked up a point, moving to 16-4-2-4, 38 points.
Trailing 2-1 in the third, Ortiz tied the contest when he battled for a loose puck off a faceoff on the right boards and found an opening in the middle of the ice. He fired a shot that bounced off Huntsville goalie Hunter Vorva and Ortiz deposited the carom into the net to knot the score 9:35 into the frame.
It was similar type situation on which Ortiz scored his first and got the hosts off to a good start.
Putting the attack in play off the faceoff, Ortiz took control of the puck when Tommy Tsicos won the faceoff and was wide open in front of Vorva. From the left circle, Ortiz lined up his shot and fired over Vorva’s left shoulder top shelf and gave the Storm a 1-0 lead just 7:41 into the game with his eighth goal of the season.
Tsicos was credited with his ninth assist.
When QC failed to clear a bouncing puck from behind its own net late in the second period, Huntsville’s Dylan Riley found himself in the right spot at the right time and scored his second goal of the season at the 13:27 mark off a feed from Piacentini (13).
Call-ups: The Quad City Storm had two players earn call-ups to the ECHL this weekend. Josh Koepplinger was called up by the Jacksonville Icemen and Sammy Bernard went to the Indy Fuel.