Storm take a point from league-leading Huntsville, but fall in shootout

“So there were a lot of positives on it. Obviously, I thought we deserved a better outcome with our scoring chances. When you out-shoot a team 42-23 … we had some Grade-A scoring chances.”

Bettendorf resident Mason Krueger, in his first game with the Storm, was given three chances to shoot in the shootout and scored on his first to keep alive QC’s hopes after Huntsville's Jacob Barber and Rob Darrar scored on its first two attempts. Krueger also earned a start roughly three hours earlier in his QC debut as part of QC’s ever-changing roster that has been in upheaval since the NHL went to its taxi squad and pilfered players from all levels of the minors.

Huntsville scored on a couple of fluke plays during regulation when QC failed to clear the puck out of its end and took a 2-1 lead midway through the second.

The Storm tied it thanks to the second goal of the contest by Marcus Ortiz, who also scored on QC’s fifth shootout try that extended the overtime proceedings but was stopped on two others.

The win moved Huntsville to 23-3-1-0, 47 points and QC picked up a point, moving to 16-4-2-4, 38 points.