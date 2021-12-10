Storm take down defending SPHL champs in close battle

Hosting the defending SPHL champion Pensacola Ice Flyers, the Quad City Storm’s special teams and defensive strength helped secure a 3-2 win after giving up two early goals at the TaxSlayer Center on Friday night.
It was the fourth straight win for the Storm, who opened a three-game series this weekend against the Ice Flyers.
Pensacola grabbed a quick lead when Weiland Parrish scored just over a minute into the game. Griff Jeszka tacked on another score 2:28 into the game as QC netminder Peter Di Salvo and the Storm found themselves in an early hole.
But as one of the top teams in the league at converting power-play goals, the Storm found themselves in a comfortable position.
Tommy Tsicos put QC on the board at the 12:26 mark of the opening period with a power-play goal off a feed from Carter Shinkaruk and Connor Fries.
Fries joined the power-play party with his ninth goal off assists from Filip Virgili and Michael Moran to tie the score at the 8:52 mark of the second.
QC converted 2 of 5 power-play chances while denying two for Pensacola. QC out-shot the Ice Flyers 40-26 in the win.
The Storm entered the game behind only Huntsville at converting on power plays at 27.1%. The Storm lead the league in power-play opportunities and are second in times shorthanded. Their penalty kill is sixth in the SPHL.
An advantageous second period was finished by Taylor Price, who scored the game winner at the 12:13 mark off assists from Moran and Matt Stoia.
Each team mustered only four shots in the third period, with QC nearly scoring an empty-net goal in the closing minutes. Pensacola had a few looks in the final seconds, but QC and Di Salvo closed out the comeback win.
The two teams split the two-game series earlier this season in Florida with both matchups ending in overtime.
These same two teams face off again here on Saturday at 7:10.