Storm take down defending SPHL champs in close battle

The strength of the Quad City Storm's special teams this season boils down very simply for coach Dave Pszenyczny.
"Whether you're on the power play or penalty kill, you have to outwork the opponent," he said.
The Storm did both to secure a 3-2 comeback win over the defending SPHL champion Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday night at TaxSlayer Center.
It was the fourth straight win for the Storm, who opened a three-game series this weekend against the Ice Flyers.
Pensacola grabbed a quick lead when Weiland Parrish scored just over a minute into the game. Griff Jeszka tacked on another score 2:28 into the game as QC netminder Peter Di Salvo and the Storm found themselves in an early hole.
But as one of the top teams in the league at converting power-play goals, the Storm found themselves in a comfortable position.
Tommy Tsicos put QC on the board at the 12:26 mark of the opening period with a power-play goal off a feed from Carter Shinkaruk and Connor Fries.
Fries joined the power-play party with his ninth goal off assists from Filip Virgili and Michael Moran to tie the score at the 8:52 mark of the second.
QC converted 2 of 5 power-play chances while denying two for Pensacola. QC out-shot the Ice Flyers 40-26 in the win.
The Storm entered the game behind only Huntsville at converting on power plays at 27.1%. The Storm lead the league in power-play opportunities and are second in times shorthanded. Their penalty kill is sixth in the SPHL.
An advantageous second period was finished by Taylor Price, who scored the game winner at the 12:13 mark off assists from Moran and Matt Stoia.
Each team mustered only four shots in the third period, with QC nearly scoring an empty-net goal in the closing minutes. Pensacola had a few looks in the final seconds, but QC and Di Salvo closed out the comeback win.
Pszenyczny said his team’s opening shift played well, but the next four shifts did not. The team played well outside those first couple minutes.
“It wasn’t our goaltender's fault," Pszenyczny said. "It was a mental lapse in the 'D' zone puck watching, and we knew that going into it what that team was going to do and we didn't execute. But if you erase that, Petey (Di Salvo) played a hell of a game tonight. He played very well for us and we needed to score on our power plays and five-on-fives. I thought we did a good job in the second and the third."
Pszenyczny said the team cannot relax on power play opportunities.
"We have to have the killer instinct," he said. "We have two really good units, possibly even three units if we want, but we've got the one unit getting the job done right now."
After falling down early, that killer instinct seemed to kick in.
"The key ingredient that I want our team to do is to gain momentum off of it," he said of the power play. "Same thing on the penalty kill. Every time you clear the puck, you're taking momentum away from their power play. They're getting frustrated.
"I just believe the game of hockey is about momentum. At the end of the day, you either have it and want to sustain it or you don't have it and you've got to get it back as quick as possible. Kudos to our team. We did a phenomenal job there in the last minute getting the job done."
The two teams split the two-game series earlier this season in Florida with both matchups ending in overtime.
These same two teams face off again here on Saturday at 7:10.