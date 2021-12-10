Storm take down defending SPHL champs in close battle

The Storm entered the game behind only Huntsville at converting on power plays at 27.1%. The Storm lead the league in power-play opportunities and are second in times shorthanded. Their penalty kill is sixth in the SPHL.

An advantageous second period was finished by Taylor Price, who scored the game winner at the 12:13 mark off assists from Moran and Matt Stoia.

Each team mustered only four shots in the third period, with QC nearly scoring an empty-net goal in the closing minutes. Pensacola had a few looks in the final seconds, but QC and Di Salvo closed out the comeback win.

Pszenyczny said his team’s opening shift played well, but the next four shifts did not. The team played well outside those first couple minutes.

“It wasn’t our goaltender's fault," Pszenyczny said. "It was a mental lapse in the 'D' zone puck watching, and we knew that going into it what that team was going to do and we didn't execute. But if you erase that, Petey (Di Salvo) played a hell of a game tonight. He played very well for us and we needed to score on our power plays and five-on-fives. I thought we did a good job in the second and the third."

Pszenyczny said the team cannot relax on power play opportunities.