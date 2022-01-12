Supply chain issues hitting QC Storm roster

In some way or another, we have all been affected by the supply chain interruptions that are hitting our economy.
The Quad City Storm is not exempt from similar issues.
In last weekend’s doubleheader against SPHL-leading Huntsville, the third-place Storm struggled to field a full roster.
Between a couple of injuries and a number of call-ups, the minor-league hockey team even added Mason Krueger, a Bettendorf resident.
As Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny explained it, it is simply a case of supply and demand that is making it hard on the lower levels of the game.
It all started with the NHL implementing taxi squads in order to have full rosters in the era of COVID-19.
“That’s where the hockey world is right now with guys going up,” Pszenyczny said. “… The leagues above us are losing from six to nine players and they have to find them from somewhere.”
And that’s where supply and demand is taxing the lower levels.
When guys from the ECHL get called up to NHL taxi squads, those ECHL teams are needing to fill their open roster spots. And that means a number of SPHL players are getting the opportunity to move up a level and get some exposure and ice time in a higher level.
Recently, that has made for an active transaction wire.
“We only have so many places to pull from as well,” Pszenyczny said. “If you look, you have retired NHL players who haven’t played in a game five years coming out of retirement to play in the ECHL.”
Within the last week, the Storm have had five players opt to help out teams in higher-level leagues.
Those most recent call-ups to the ECHL have included goaltender Bailey Brkin, who went to the Rapid City Rush, along with wing Filip Virgili and centerman Connor Fries, who both moved up to the Wichita Thunder. All three of those players are technically “on loan” according to information released by the Storm front office.
Those three moves earlier this week followed Josh Koepplinger (Jacksonville Icemen) and Sammy Bernard (Indy Fuel) getting calls.
While it may be a blow to his team, Pszenyczny is proud to see his players get called up and get that opportunity to shine at a higher level of hockey.
“When a player goes up, it’s his decision to go up,” the QC coach said. “I don’t ever say ‘you can’t go.’ I always leave it up to the players. Unfortunately, in our league, some of the coaches don’t allow those calls to go through. We are a development league.”
That has left Pszenyczny working overtime to find guys to fill out the Storm roster. He would not say if Krueger would stick around for a while or not, but he was still on the roster as of Wednesday.
As the QC club gets ready for games Friday and Saturday at Evansville and Peoria, new faces are filtering in.
The Storm have signed goalie Breandan Colgan and defenseman Triston Theriot to professional tryout contracts ahead of this weekend's road trip. They joined right wing Trevor Finch and defenseman John Zimmerman who came in over the weekend and signed to Standard Player Contracts (SPC), but have yet to play for QC.
The 26-year-old Colgan most recently played with the Watertown Wolves in the seven-team Federal Prospects Hockey League. The 6-foot-3, 214-pounder also was on loan to the Knoxville Ice Bears of the SPHL this season. He played collegiately at West Chester University (Pa.) in the American Collegiate Hockey Association.
He and recent signee Thomas Proudlock are QC’s only rostered goalies with Brkin on loan.
Theriot, a 24-year-old Fort Wayne, Ind., native, has extensive junior hockey experience and most recently played at NCAA Division III Westfield State University where he tallied seven goals and 23 total points in three years of action.