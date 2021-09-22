Toporowski invited to Red Wings' training camp

Luke Toporowski, from Bettendorf, has received an invitation to the Detroit Red Wings NHL training camp, which kicks off Thursday at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, Mich. He is one of 62 players who will hit the ice for six days of camp before the Red Wings begin their eight-game preseason schedule with a road game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The invite comes after Toporowski, the son of Quad-City Mallards hall of famer Kerry Toporowski, skated in the Red Wings' prospect camp last week. He is one of 35 forwards the Red Wings are bringing into camp.
Luke Toporowski, 20, is coming off his fourth season of junior hockey. He spent the first three years with the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League, where he was developing into a point-per-game player, scoring 29 goals and adding 31 assists in 62 games in the 2019-20 season.
Last year, Toporowski was on loan to the Sioux Falls Stampede in the United States Hockey League, and he scored 14 goals and added 19 assists in 32 games. He returned to the Chiefs in April and in six games, scored one goal and added three assists.
In his WHL career, Toporowski scored 61 goals and added 75 assists for 136 points in 196 games. He also accumulated 163 penalty minutes.