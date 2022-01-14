Virgili, Storm race past Thunderbolts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Getting a few players back in time for Friday’s game gave the Quad City Storm a nice boost, and one of those was key in the Storm’s 5-2 victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts at the Ford Center.
Filip Virgili, just returned from an ECHL loan, scored twice after Tommy Stang opened the scoring in the first to spur the Storm to get a win in their first game since getting just one point in a shootout loss from league-leading Huntsville in last weekend’s doubleheader at the TaxSlayer Center.
Virgili, who has eight goals for the season, and Connor Fries were returned to the team after being loaned to Adirondack earlier in the week after both played in last weekend’s games against Huntsville.
A good sign for QC (17-4-2-4, 40 points) came from newcomer Triston Theriot assisting on QC’s first three scores in the contest. Dillon Fournier also assisted on two of those goals, and Taylor Price added a helper.
Thomas Proudlock stopped 21 of Evansville’s 23 shots in net for the Storm.
Leading 3-1 after two periods, the Storm added a pair of third-period goals. Marcus Ortiz scored his 10th of the season on assists by Shane Bennett (15) and Stang (12). Tommy Tsicos scored his eighth of the season on an unassisted empty-netter with :45 left in regulation.
QC out-shot the Thunderbolts (13-13-0-0, 26 points) 28-23 in the game.
The Storm are scheduled to be back in action on Sunday against in Peoria against the Rivermen at 3:15 p.m. Peoria (13-5-1-3, 30 points) is scheduled to host Vermilion County Saturday evening after beating the Bobcats 8-2 Friday.
Help is here: Also this week, the Storm added Nick Papandrea to the roster on a Standard Player Contract and he was dressed for Friday’s game, not putting up any stats.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defenseman/forward out of Michigan had played 13 games in the SPHL with the Vermilion County Bobcats where he had 1 goal and 3 assists before the Bobcats turned over their roster with 10 transactions on Tuesday.
Papandrea played collegiately at Indiana Tech where he was an exercise Science major who scored 13 goals and dished out 15 assists for 28 points in 29 games. That offense earned him first-team all-conference honors.
Also on Thursday, the Storm placed defenseman Cody Walsh on the 21-day IR.