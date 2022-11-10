Pryce scores twice as Storm beat Bobcats

The Quad City Storm have often gotten their opponents’ best shot as the first-place team in the SPHL.

Pair that with a slow start, and it took QC a while to get going Thursday night at Vibrant Arena at The Mark.

Hosting a Vermilion County team it has mostly dominated the past couple of seasons, the Storm eventually found their groove in a 4-1 win as team captain Taylor Pryce scored his first two goals of the season and QC came back from a 1-0 deficit to cruise to a 6-2 record and hold onto first place.

The Storm fell behind 1-0 when Adam Eby scored his first goal of the season. Michael Moran knotted things up 10 minutes later with his seventh goal coming off assists from Tommy Tsicos and Pryce. Moran finished the score following a faceoff near the Bobcats' net.

The Storm had plenty of chances in the second period with a 22-8 advantage in shots, but only Pryce would find the net.

Pryce took advantage of QC’s power play opportunity, scoring a rebounded shot as Connor Fries and Logan Nelson earned assists to make it 2-1.

"It's frustrating when we get that many shots on net and we don't have one bounce in," said assistant coach Drew Otten. "We've just got to keep telling our guys to put pucks on net. We're a fast team, we're a puck possession team, and I think in the second and third periods we controlled the play a lot.

"Once we started getting in the zone and moving the puck around and getting shots and having guys go to the net, we generate our own offense by doing that with our speed."

The Storm began to pull away in the final 20 minutes as Pryce scored his second goal in the first half of the second period. Filip Virgili had the final tally with under four minutes to play.

The Bobcats (1-4-1) were out-shot 49-27 in the game. Bailey Brkin made 24 saves for QC and Sean Kuhn had 43 after keeping the Bobcats in the game early on.

"I don't know if we play down to our opponents' level or what it is, but I think the second period, all the sudden our guys came alive," Otten said. "We know Kuhn is a big guy, and usually can stop the first shot and there is going to be a rebound there. I think we took advantage of that on the power play, getting shots and jumping on the rebounds having the man advantage."

QC returns to Vibrant Arena Friday at 7:10 p.m. against the Bobcats.

Otten said Pryce got the monkey off his back in scoring his first two goals.

"Pryce has been there every night competing hard," Otten said. "I think it was an all-around good win for everyone."

The only major blemish for QC was Carter Shinkaruk being called for a game misconduct for continuing an altercation with Matt O'Shaughnessy after a cross-check. Shinkaruk instigated the fight midway through the third period.