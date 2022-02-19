Reloaded, Storm set up for strong finish

As the SPHL season gets ready to head into the final full month of regular-season play, the Quad City Storm are looking to make a memorable stretch run.

In fourth place in the league and firmly entrenched as one of the top five clubs in the league, the Storm could be setting themselves up for bigger things in the final portion of their season.

Helping the cause most recently has been a more stable roster fortified by the return of a number of standouts from ECHL call-ups.

With Carter Shinkaruk, Cole Golka and Nick Mangone back in the Quad-Cities, the Storm (23-8-4-4, 54 points heading into Saturday's game against Evansville) have put a much more explosive product on the ice.

“It’s nice getting our players back this early now and hopefully they do stay because now you can build the chemistry with Mangone and all these guys we haven’t had for quite a while,” said QC coach Dave Pszenyczny. “When they get injected into the lineup, it’s pretty nice. But some of these guys are probably still in ECHL teams' plans for a little bit. … The more practices we get with them, obviously, the better we’ll be.”

Last weekend the Storm added Shinkaruk and Golka back to the roster after extended stays with Iowa. Mangone came back after playing 12 games with Wheeling.

All three admitted the time in the ECHL was valuable and they look to bring that experience back with them and infuse the QC hopes the remainder of the season.

“It’s a good group of guys, everyone is close and we’re all pulling in the same direction toward a playoff push,” said the 26-year-old Mangone, who scored twice in Friday’s 4-3 win over Evansville. “You want guys that are bought in and willing to do whatever it takes to get wins. … We have a lot of talent and a lot of guys willing to do the dirty work, a lot of guys willing to make the sacrifice for the guy next to them. I think at the end of the day, we’re a power group that’s willing to do whatever it takes.”

Since returning from Iowa, Shinkaruk has been solid, scoring two goals and adding three assists in two-plus games and upping his split season SPHL totals to 20 points in 23 games.

“It was definitely overall beneficial for me to get some experience, but I’m definitely glad to be back,” said the 30-year-old Canadian, who saw an average of roughly 25 minutes per game in 20 games for Iowa. “I’ll use that experience to help my game when I’m here.”

Shinkaruk enjoyed the opportunity to see the game from a different view with Iowa.

“I’ve gotten experience here and I’ve gotten experience there,” he said. “It’s just a different perspective. You learn from your peers and your coaches. If you’re not learning, you’re getting worse.”

With a fully stocked roster now, Pszenyczny says he will be able to enlist three solid offensive lines.

“Mangone gives us more depth up front and now we can roll our three lines,” he said. “Previous weeks we weren’t able to do that, so that helps us out. … I can’t even say it’s 1, 2, 3; it’s more like 1A, 1B and 1C. It’s a good problem.”

And those “problems” may be exacerbated sometime in the near future. The coach says that five Storm players are still on ECHL call-ups and he is hoping for their returns. He said that the club is also looking at adding some college players to the lineup on PTOs, which will give him some freedom with his 19-man roster and active roster spots.

“This will allow us to rest players — I don’t want to use the term 'healthy scratch,' but it allows us to hold players accountable,” said Pszenyczny. “If they have a bad game, we can pull them out of the lineup and light a fire under them."

Another thing that the coach likes is the way the schedule plays out the next seven weeks. QC has 12 of its final 15 games on the road, beginning with Sunday’s game at Peoria.

“It’s nice that we’re going to be on the road to build a little more camaraderie when you’re out there and staying at hotels,” said Pszenyczny. “It’s a different element, and I think that’s great for us as we get closer to the playoffs.”

No matter who is in the lineup or the composition of the roster, Shinkaruk feels as if the impetus has been in place for success — regular-season or playoffs.

“The rhetoric here since Day 1 has been the ‘we over me mentality,’” said Shinkaruk. “I think that’s why our team has been so successful. Guys will sacrifice personal success for the team and trying to win.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.