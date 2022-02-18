SPHL: Great start helps Storm hold on through crazy finish in stopping Thunderbolts

If Quad City Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny had wished for a great first period from his club for his birthday on Friday, that wish was granted.

His wish for a victory turned out to be a little more tenuous.

The Storm made the most of their chances in the opening 20 minutes to take a two goal lead and then held on in a crazy third period for a 4-3 SPHL victory over the Evansville Thunderbolts on First Responders Night at the TaxSlayer Center.

Just back to the club, Nick Mangone had a huge say in Friday’s outcome. The first star of the game scored twice in the contest that QC led 3-0 after 40 minutes but had to fight off a 6-on-5 from Evansville for the final three-plus minutes before securing the win.

“Every team is going to battle to the buzzer,” said Mangone of the difficulty of securing the victory. “We gotta be better in our zone and we gotta make simple plays when it comes to crunch time.”

After holding off a final rush and having the horn sound, fisticuffs ensued on the ice that took officials a bit to break up and issued more penalties after time expired.

“We need to clean up some D-zone issues,” said Pszenyczny. “But we can’t panic when we get in situations like that. It got a little too close for my likings, but a win’s a win.”

QC ended up with a 37-30 shots on goal advantage in moving to 23-8-4-4, 54 points and remaining in fourth place ahead of Saturday’s 7:10 p.m. rematch with Evansville at the TaxSlayer Center.

“I thought we played a pretty solid 40 minutes and (goalie Kevin) Resop was doing a phenomenal job back there and then we gave up that breakaway on the blown edge,” said Pszenyczny. “Stuff like that’s going to happen.”

QC was out-shot 11-10 in Friday’s opening frame but beat Evansville netminder Brian Billett twice — once on a power-play chance and then converting an odd-man rush when teams were at full strength with just over a minute left in the stanza.

With Evansville’s Timothy Faulkner in the penalty box on a high sticking penalty, Marcus Ortiz was in the right place at the right time to bang home his 14th of the season from in front of the net at the 8:13 mark, just 36 seconds into the power play. Mike Moran (17) and Carter Shinkaruk (14) earned the helpers.

Later in the frame, Mangone, Shane Bennett and Shinkaruk broke in on an odd-man rush. On the left wing, Bennett worked a perfect give-and-go with Mangone. Taking a pass from Mangone — the first star of the game — in the middle, Bennett slid past Billett with the puck and from beside the net hit Mangone with a perfect feed in front and he turned it into his third QC goal.

Early in the second, QC had to kill off a two-minute Evansville power play when Dillon Fournier was called for interference. Just as he left the box, Mangone broke free down the middle of the ice. Before he could get off a shot, Evansville’s Thomas Dockery took him off his feet and was called for a penalty that resulted in a penalty shot.

Mangone made good on that chance, patiently gliding toward the net and rifling a wrister top shelf over Billett’s left shoulder for a 3-0 QC lead at the 3:54 mark of the period.

Resop lost his shutout bid when the Thunderbolts (19-19-1-0, 39 points, but in position for a playoff spot) scored on a power play with 11:19 left in the contest.

Fournier had been in the penalty box for :30 on a holding call when Brennan Feasey scored his first of the season to cut it to 3-1.

The goals kept coming late in the contest as QC’s Shane Bennett — the second star of the game — scored his 16th of the campaign on a gorgeous feed in front from Taylor Pryce (13) at the 14:55 mark.

Just 24 seconds later, Evansville answered when Zane Jones (12) banged home a rebound past Resop.

At the 18:02 mark, Hayden Hulton (4) scored when a bouncing puck skipped past Resop to cut it to a one goal game and left Pszenyczny holding his breath before he could celebrate birthday No. 37.

MOVES THIS WEEK

The Quad City Storm made a couple of moves this week which altered the roster heading into the three-game weekend.

Defenseman Nick Papandrea was traded to the Vermilion County Bobcats to make room for the return of right winger Nick Mangone from a call-up with ECHL Wheeling.

Also, left winger Tyler Chavez-Leech was activated from the IR and placed on waivers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.