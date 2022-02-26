SPHL: Marksmen shoot down Storm in middle game of weekend set

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The contest did not start well for the Quad City Storm Saturday evening against the Fayetteville Marksmen and ended with QC on the short side of a 3-2 score.

Looking to put some more distance between them and fifth-place Fayetteville in the SPHL standings, the Storm were derailed Saturday at the Crown Complex.

The hosting Marksmen scored a short-handed goal just 4-minutes, 25-seconds into the contest. Although QC tied the score in the second stanza, Fayetteville found the net twice more in the third to have enough cushion for the victory despite the Storm scoring in the closing minute on a power-play goal.

Fourth-place QC (25-10-4-4, 58 points) still sits ahead of the Marksmen (28-12-1-0, 57 points) heading into Sunday afternoon’s finale of the three-game weekend set at the Crown Complex.

Both QC and Fayetteville are close to joining Knoxville, Huntsville and Peoria in securing spots in the upcoming eight-team playoffs.

As they did in Friday’s 3-1 QC victory, Fayetteville scored the first goal of Saturday’s contest as well. It was a blow to the Storm as it came on a QC power-play chance when Tanner Froese scored an unassisted short-handed goal on Storm netminder Kevin Resop just 4:46 into the contest.

After out-shooting the Marksmen 13-11 in the first period, QC evened things at the 3:34 mark of the second when Taylor Pryce scored his 14th of the season on helpers from Shane Bennett (28) and Matt Stoia (8).

Once again, QC out-shot their hosts 16-9 in the second and finished with a 37-33 shots advantage despite being out-shot 13-8 in the third.

At the 8:02 mark of the third, Alex Renoud’s eighth goal of the season gave the hosts a 2-1 lead, and just over six minutes later, Drake Glover added an insurance goal to make it 3-1.

On the power-play late in the contest, QC’s Marcus Ortiz scored his 15th goal of the season off assists from Joe Sova (24) and Bennett (29). That came with 19 seconds left in regulation, but the Storm couldn’t manage the equalizer as the clock ran out on the power play and regulation.

