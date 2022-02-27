SPHL: Marksmen shoot past Storm, jump into fourth place

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C – The Quad City Storm went trekking halfway across the country this weekend hoping to secure an SPHL playoff spot and put some distance between them and fifth-place Fayetteville.

Instead, the Storm suffered its second defeat on Sunday at the skates of the Marksmen, watched as they jumped the Storm in the standings and secured their spot in the playoffs instead.

The day started well for QC which took a first-period lead and held that until close to the midway point of the second frame. That was when the Marksmen caught fire with three straight goals over the next 13 minutes en route to a 7-3 victory over the Storm.

QC has little time to recover from the travel and two losses in the three-game weekend set as it has a rare mid-week encounter coming up. The now fifth-place Storm (25-11-4-4, 58 points) host last-place Vermilion County (4-31-5-0, 13 points) on Tuesday evening at the TaxSlayer Center on what is being billed as Margaritaville Night.

The Storm could have used a few of those concoctions to erase the memory of a tough finish to a weekend set that got off to a good start with Friday’s 3-1 victory.

By the end of the weekend, though, the Storm had been outscored 11-8 in the three games.

Fayetteville (29-12-1-0, 59 points, fourth place) stormed past QC in the middle of the contest on goals by Donald Olivieri (10), Tommy Besinger (5) and Zach Remers (6) on a power play to erase QC’s 2-1 lead.

Shane Bennett had a hand in both QC scores early, lighting the lamp for his 19th of the season just 1:26 into the contest off Carter Shinkaruk’s 18th assist. After the Marksmen tied it with a Tanner Froese goal, Nick Mangone’s sixth of the season off Bennett’s 30th assist had QC back on top at the 9:45 mark of the first.

It stayed that way until the hosts scored twice in the second and added another at the 1:24 mark of the third to go up 4-2.

Kyle Heitzner’s fourth goal of the season off Taylor Pryce’s 15th assist pulled QC within 4-3, but three goals in the final 10:05 by the hosts sealed the contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0