SPHL: Peoria knocks off Quad City Storm in overtime

The Quad City Storm sported special jerseys Saturday evening for the Unity Point Health Trinity-sponsored Hockey Fights Cancer night at the TaxSlayer Center.

The Storm, though, couldn’t come up with a special victory over Peoria ahead of the jersey auction that took place following the SPHL contest.

After a Marcus Ortiz goal at the 13:54 mark of the third knotted things at 1, the Rivermen scored the game-winner just 39 seconds into the four-on-four overtime when Alec Hagaman scored his 22nd goal of the season off a Francesco Corona (14) assist for the 2-1 overtime victory.

The victory was the 10th in a row for the Rivermen (23-5-1-3, 50 points, third place) who have skipped past the fifth-place Storm (19-8-3-5, 46 points) in the standings.

It was a great chance for the Storm to pick up ground on a team ahead of them, but it didn’t work out that way in front of a nice crowd.

Peoria kept its distance ahead of the fifth-place Storm going into Sunday’s rematch at 2:10 p.m. back at the TaxSlayer Center.

“We still have a chance for five of six points on a weekend,” said QC coach Dave Pszenyczny, hoping his club can find some Sunday magic this weekend.

The Storm had plenty of chances in Saturday’s setback. QC out-shot the Rivermen 35-27 and seemingly controlled much of the action on the ice, which had over 200 names painted in lavender to recognize those who have battled cancer.

“I thought in certain areas we could have been a little more blue collar,” said Pszenyczny, noting missed opportunities in front of the net and on rebounds.

The contest was a bit slow at times and lacked aggressiveness from both sides.

“It was almost like a feel-out process,” said Pszenyczny. “We got that power-play goal and I think we took over a little bit. But it was a bit lackadaisical at times. It almost looked like two boxers seeing each other for the first time in the first couple of rounds and not wanting to take too many chances.

“We sustained more o-time than they did and created more opportunities, but I think we still had more to offer.”

QC, wearing special lavender and black uniforms to honor cancer awareness, had a number of good looks on Peoria netminder Eric Levine, but the former QC player was up to the challenge all evening as he stopped 34 shots.

QC’s Kevin Resop was almost as good as he only gave up the two goals and stopped 25.

Peoria took a lead in the first period that came when Marcel Godbout found a little skating room after just coming out of the penalty box. He served a too-many-men-on-the-ice call and after exiting the penalty box found himself camped to Resop’s left and went high to beat the Storm netminder.

It took a while for QC to even things on the board, but that honor went to Ortiz on a power-play chance.

From a ridiculous angle just two steps off the red goal line, he also went top shelf to beat Levine, who appeared to not even see the shot be taken. Tommy Stang (15) was credited with an assist.

After tying things, QC had a number of good chances with shots from Shane Bennett, Taylor Pryce and Triston Theriot testing Levine in the closing minutes.

Theriot’s wrister from the point created an open net, but there was no rebound chance.

Welcome: The Storm added left winger Michael Mercurio to the roster on Saturday morning, thinking they might be down another skater when Ortiz was called for a slew-footing penalty in Friday's victory over Evansville.

Shortly after Mercurio cleared waivers, the QC coaching staff was informed by the league that the call on Ortiz was reversed and he would not face a suspension that accompanies a five-minute major.

Down to eight offensive player in Saturday's game with Stang in the box on a 10-minute misconduct penalty, the Storm will also get some reinforcements for Sunday when Tommy Tsicos returns from his two game suspension.

