Games: The Quad City Storm (22-27-1-1, 46 points) have a big weekend of travel and three games in three days beginning Friday. The trip starts with games Friday (6:15 p.m.) and Saturday (5 p.m.) at Fayettevile (22-22-8-0, 52 points) at Crown Coliseum. The swing concludes with Sunday’s 3 p.m. contest at the Macon Centreplex against the Macon Mayhem (12-36-3-0, 27 points).
On the line: QC’s season comes down to these final six games, which include home games next Tuesday (vs. Peoria) and Friday and Saturday (vs. Huntsville).
In ninth place, the Storm have work to do in order to secure a top-eight finish for a playoff spot. The good news is that QC is playing a team it is chasing in eighth-place Fayetteville and the already eliminated Macon Mayhem. The Storm is in a must-win situation with a Fayetteville victory eliminating QC by virtue of winning percentage.
QC transactions: As of Thursday afternoon, QC coach Dave Pszenyczny had made no changes to the Storm roster this week, opting to keep the club together despite a couple of rough outings last week in dropping two of three against league-leading Peoria.
Storylines: QC has not had much luck against Fayetteville this season, dropping three of the four meetings and salvaging one point in the first meeting on New Year’s Eve in a 3-2 overtime loss. … The Marksmen have outscored the Storm 15-7 in those four games. … QC is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Fayetteville is 5-3-2, but won four of its last five, sweeping seventh-place Pensacola and splitting a pair with fourth-place Roanoke. … QC has scored 123 goals this season and given up 158, while the Marksmen have scored 140 and allowed 160. These are the two lowest-scoring teams in the SPHL. … QC and Macon split their only two games this season, with QC outscoring the Mayhem 7-6 inside the Centreplex last month. … Macon is 3-6-1 in its last 10 starts. … The Mayhem have been outscored 145-228 this season, the 228 goals allowed the most in the league by 39 (Knoxville). … QC and Macon are the only teams with sub-.500 home records – QC 10-14-1-0 and Macon 7-16-2-0.
-- Compiled by Tom Johnston