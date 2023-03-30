Storylines: QC has not had much luck against Fayetteville this season, dropping three of the four meetings and salvaging one point in the first meeting on New Year’s Eve in a 3-2 overtime loss. … The Marksmen have outscored the Storm 15-7 in those four games. … QC is 5-5 in its last 10 games. Fayetteville is 5-3-2, but won four of its last five, sweeping seventh-place Pensacola and splitting a pair with fourth-place Roanoke. … QC has scored 123 goals this season and given up 158, while the Marksmen have scored 140 and allowed 160. These are the two lowest-scoring teams in the SPHL. … QC and Macon split their only two games this season, with QC outscoring the Mayhem 7-6 inside the Centreplex last month. … Macon is 3-6-1 in its last 10 starts. … The Mayhem have been outscored 145-228 this season, the 228 goals allowed the most in the league by 39 (Knoxville). … QC and Macon are the only teams with sub-.500 home records – QC 10-14-1-0 and Macon 7-16-2-0.