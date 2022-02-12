SPHL: Storm need OT heroics to add to season success over Bobcats

On more than one occasion Saturday night, a Quad City Storm player found himself with the arm of a Vermilion County player wrapped around his neck after a play was whistled dead.

That was almost appropriate as the Vermilion County Bobcats seemingly had the Storm wrapped up all night — at least in terms of the scoreboard.

The Storm out-shot Vermilion County 63-19, but needed overtime and a game-winner from Carter Shinkaruk with :11.2 left in the extra session to top the bottom-feeding Bobcats 4-3 in Saturday night’s SPHL contest at the Taxslayer Center.

Two minutes after QC’s Cole Golka appeared to have the OT game-winner only to have it waved off, the Storm put on a rush after Joe Sova returned to the ice after being called for goalie interference.

Shane Bennett had a nice odd-man rush set up, but was stopped by a sprawled out defender. The puck remained in the QC offensive end and Shinkaruk, who just returned to the team from a lengthy ECHL call-up with Iowa, pounded in a one-timer for his second goal of the night and the victory that moved QC to 22-8-4-4, 50 points.

“It feels great to be back at the TaxSlayer,” said Shinkaruk in an on-ice interview after being name the game’s No. 1 star.

Getting the victory was anything but easy against a Bobcats (3-28-3-1, 10 points) bunch QC has now beaten in nine of the 10 meetings this season and swept in this weekend’s home-and-home.

Despite being thoroughly out-played, the Bobcats were always finding themselves in the right place at the right time to score on QC netminder Kevin Resop (16 saves).

But QC scored twice in the third period in a flurry in which three goals were scored in two-minutes and 14 seconds to leave the contest knotted at 3.

Taylor Pryce (13) scored off feeds from Tommy Tsicos (12) and Bennett at the 7:32 mark.

Vermilion County's Aaron Ryback (4) answered just 19 second later on feeds from Josh Koepplinger (8) and Connor Graham (4).

Less than two minutes later Shinkaruk found the net for his first goal of the evening off assists from Dillon Fournier (9) and Michael Moran (15).

Vermilion County led after each of the first two periods — 1-0 after one and 2-1 after two.

