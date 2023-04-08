An effective fight to fire up the crowd ended up backfiring in Saturday night’s SPHL regular-season finale at Vibrant Arena.

Playing in a 1-1 tie in the second period, the Quad City Storm’s new addition Nicola Levesque — signed to a tryout just ahead of the game to help fill out a depleted roster — dropped his gloves with Huntsville’s Nick Jones. The fight ended after both threw a number of big punches and Jones ended up on the ice. Levesque was firing up the crowd before he and Jones were given five-minute penalties for fighting.

The energetic atmosphere was short-lived as Levesque’s attempt to fire up the team ultimately backfired.

Just 18 seconds after the fight, Huntsville’s Robbie Fisher scored to put the Havoc up one.

QC battled late, but a game-tying goal was waived off and a Havoc empty-netter in the closing seconds capped a 3-1 final.

Facing a Huntsville team looking for some momentum heading into the playoffs, a Storm squad already eliminated from playoff contention came to play in the regular-season finale. The Storm, which reached the President’s Cup final last year, closed the season 22-32-1-1 in ninth place among the 10 remaining teams.

The first 20 minutes featured no goals and just two penalties before the middle period started with a bang.

Friday night’s overtime hero, Leif Mattson, fired a wide-angled shot from close range from the left side that found the back of the net 14 seconds into the second period.

The lead held until midway through the second period.

Huntsville’s Jordan Fader tied things at one with a power play goal shot from the Vibrant Arena logo that found its way through traffic and deflected in. The score followed a cross-checking penalty by Trevor Momot.

The Havoc found the net first in the third period, but a goal was waived off to due a high stick call.

QC appeared to tie the game in front of a packed net with 1:48 left, but the goal was waived off. The officials met and the no-goal stood. Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny was clearly not happy with the call and was up on the railing in protest. He was then called for a game misconduct for “verbal abuse of official,” and was sent to the locker room early.

Pszenyczny said he was told it was due to goalie interference.

"Goalie interference is if a player goes in by himself. I didn't see really see much contact. The goalie was already in the net and didn't know where the puck was and it hits off a helmet and goes in," Pszenyczny said. "No headbutt motion to knock it in, it should be a legal goal."

Shots were even throughout the game and finished with 32 each from both.

QC finished 0-for-4 on the power play in the loss.

Pszenyczny felt for the team after it battled.

The fight provided momentum, but the ensuing Huntsville goal was not one Pszenyczny said the team should have surrendered.

The team battled through constant injuries this season, call-ups, and bad luck.

"I think this is the only weekend where really nobody got hurt," Pszenyczny said. "You learn how to deal with it. I can't rely on the next-man up mentality. I don't think it's there anymore with this generation. I think guys just accept their role and don't want to become greater than what they can be or seize an opportunity when it is presented or they were given it.

"It's never going to be an easy road, but looking forward to next season."

The fans remained engaged to the end despite the ups and downs this season.

"They expect us to win and I expect us to win, too," Pszenyczny said. "Next year is going to be different."

QC moves: The Storm added right wing Nicola Levesque to a tryout contract ahead of the game and he was immediately inserted into the starting six. He played in the FPHL last season and suited up for Huntsville in 2014-15. The Canadian was able to join the team after his paperwork went through.

Photos: Quad City Storm fall to Huntsville Havoc, 3-1