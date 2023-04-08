An effective fight to fire up the crowd ended up backfiring in Saturday night’s SPHL regular-season finale at Vibrant Arena.

Playing in a 1-1 tie in the second period, the Quad City Storm’s new addition Nicola Levesque — signed just ahead of the game to help fill out a depleted roster — dropped his gloves with Huntsville’s Nick Jones. The fight ended after both threw a number of big punches and Jones ended up on the ice. Levesque was firing up the crowd before he and Jones were given five-minute penalties for fighting.

The energetic atmosphere was short-lived as Levesque’s attempt to fire up the team ultimately backfired.

Just 18 seconds after the fight, Huntsville’s Robbie Fisher scored to put the Havoc up one.

QC battled late, but a game-tying goal was waived off and a Havoc empty-netter in the closing seconds capped a 3-1 final.

Facing a Huntsville team looking for some momentum heading into the playoffs, a Storm squad already eliminated from playoff contention came to play in the regular-season finale. The Storm, which reached the President’s Cup final last year, closed the season 22-32-1-1 in ninth place among the 10 remaining teams.

The first 20 minutes featured no goals and just two penalties before the middle period started with a bang.

Friday night’s overtime hero, Leif Mattson, fired a wide-angled shot from close range from the left side that found the back of the net 14 seconds into the second period.

The lead held until midway through the second period.

Huntsville’s Jordan Fader tied things at one with a power play goal shot from the Vibrant Arena logo that found its way through traffic and deflected in. The score followed a cross-checking penalty by Trevor Momot.

The Havoc found net first in the third period, but a goal was waived off to due a high stick call.

QC appeared to tie the game with 1:48 left, but the goal was waived off. The officials met and the no-goal stood. Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny was clearly not happy with the call and was up on the railing in protest. He was then called for a game misconduct for “verbal abuse of official,” and was sent to the locker room early.

Shots were even throughout the game and finished with 32 each from both.

QC finished 0-for-4 on the power play in the loss.

QC moves: The Storm added right wing Nicola Levesque to a tryout contract ahead of the game and he was immediately inserted into the starting six. He played in the FPHL last season and suited up for Huntsville in 2014-15.

