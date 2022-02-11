SPHL: Storm roll to 7th straight victory over Bobcats

DANVILLE, Ill. — The Quad City Storm wasted no time setting the tone for Friday's 6-2 SPHL victory over Vermilion County.

Just over four minutes into the contest at David S. Palmer Arena, the Storm had already been rude guests with two goals on the board. Quad City just kept rolling en route to its seventh straight victory on the season over the expansion franchise.

Friday's victory moved the Storm to 8-1 against the Bobcats heading into Saturday's rematch at the TaxSlayer Center in the weekend home-and-home set. Saturday's puck drop is schedule for 7:10 p.m.

The Storm (21-8-4-4, 50 points, fourth place) might as well have called the first period "shooting practice" as they out-shot the hosts 13-7 and scored on three unassisted goals.

Connor Fries got QC started with his 15th goal of the season just 1:43 into the contest.

Just under three minutes later, at the 4:16 mark, Taylor Pryce didn't need any help as he his 11th of the campaign at the 4:16 mark.

Cole Golka added QC's third goal — his third of the season — at the 8:14 mark of the first and chased Vermilion County starting goal keeper Ben Churchfield from the game after facing nine shots. He was replaced by Chase Perry.

QC's offensive onslaught gave winning goalie Breandan Colgan plenty of room to work with the rest of the way. Colgan stopped 20 VC shots.

Nick Papandrea finally got a point on an assist as he logged a helper on the ninth goal of the season from Tommy Tsicos as QC took a 4-0 lead 13:42 into the second period.

Vermilion County ended the shutout just under two minutes later when Christian Faggas lit the lamp with his sixth goal of the season at the 15:36 mark on Josh Koepplinger's sixth assist.

The teams then traded goals in the first half of the third period, with Pryce earning his second goal of the night off an assist from Shane Bennett for Quad City at the 6:30 mark and Dominick Horvath tallying Vermilion County's second goal of the game unassisted just over a minute later.

Papandrea finished the scoring off an assist from Taylor Pryce with 3:28 left to play.

