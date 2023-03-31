FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Another game resulted in another missed chance for the Quad City Storm to work their way into the SPHL playoffs.

And now those chances are dwindling for QC.

Hosting Fayetteville scored a pair of power-play goals and out-shot the Storm 40-23 en route to a 3-0 Friday victory at the Crown Coliseum.

The loss dropped the Storm to 22-28-1-1 and still with 46 points. The Marksmen, holding the eighth and final playoff spot, moved to 23-22-8-0, 54 points.

Winning percentage will determine whose season will continue and Saturday’s 6 p.m. rematch at the Crown Coliseum will go a long way to determine each team's fate. A win by the Marksmen will wrap up a playoff spot and leave QC chasing the playoffs with Pensacola.

Making Friday's loss sting even more is that a pair of former QC players had a hand in deciding it. Both Carter Shinkaruk and Connor Fries had assists for the Marksmen. Nick Mangone had a shot and two penalty minutes.

Gianni Vitali and Patrick Gazich each had four shots for QC, while Trevor Momot and Cole Golka each had three.

The Marksmen made the Storm pay twice on their seven penalties.

Fayetteville scored once in each period on QC netminder Kevin Resop, who made 37 saves in the contest. Ironically, all three players who scored netted their first goals on the season.

Ryan Lieth scored on a power play at the 3:37 mark of the first off assists from Shinkaruk and Austin Alger.

Dalton Hunter scored on a power-play rebound at the 9:16 mark in the second period off a feed from Carson Vance (10).

Rookie John Moncovich capped the scoring at the 18:16 mark of the third when he buried a one-timer off feeds from Taylor McCloy (20) and Fries (12).

Fayetteville goalie Conor O’Brien stopped all 23 shots the Storm put on net.

QC defenseman Dillon Fournier took a puck to the face in the third period and immediately skated off the ice and into the QC locker room.

Fayetteville 3, Quad City 0

Quad City;0;0;0;--;0

Fayetteville;1;1;1;--;3

1st Period-1, Fayetteville, Ryan Lieth 1 (Carter Shinkaruk, Austin Alger), 3:37 (PP). Penalties-Aaron Ryback, QC, (roughing), 2:47; Patrick Gazich, QC, (roughing), 4:07; Eliott St-Pierre, QC, (roughing), 4:07; Nixk Mangone, Fay, (roughing), 4:07; Jordon Stone, QC, (hooking), 6:48.

2nd Period-2, Fayetteville, Dalton Hunter 1 (Carson Vance), 9:16 (PP). Penalties-Hunter, Fay, (delay of game), 2:38; Ryback, QC, (interference), 7:56.

3rd Period-3, Fayetteville, John Moncovich 1 (Taylor McCloy, Connor Fries), 18:16. Penalties-Vance, Fay, (interference), 1:27; Taylor Pryce, QC, (boarding), 18:48; Pryce QC, (verbal abuse of official - misconduct), 19:12.

Shots on Goal – QC 5-8-10-23. Fayetteville 16-8-16-40. Power Plays -- QC 0-2; Fayetteville 2-5. Goalies – QC: Resop 13-20-0-1 (40 shots-37 saves). Fayetteville: O'Brien 8-5-5-0 (23 shots-23 saves).

Referee -- Deric Boehm. Linesmen -- Mike Smith, Tyler Bennis. A-2,751