Stang's clutch goal sends Storm to seventh straight win

"Good teams find a way to win," Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "We got a fortunate bounce there on the tying goal. I didn't like the way we played all game, but I challenged the boys before the third period and I think our character finally stepped up. It's the first time we faced adversity during this stretch. Hats off to the group for finding a way."

Down the stretch, it felt like overtime was looming before Peoria was called for the two fouls late. Eric Levine was called for roughing and Hagaman was called for hooking with 12 seconds left.

Stang buried the quick look to end up Friday's hero in a game which shots on goal were 45-32 in QCs favor.

"There were weird bounces all game, but that's the Peoria-Quad City rivalry, right?," Pszenyczny said.

Pszenyczny said the team had to play through adversity when the two linesmen served as referees during the second period.

Before the game-winning sequence, Pszenyczny said an assistant drew up a great face-off play as the team won its seven straight.

"It's a start, right," he said. "The game plan coming into the season was to get points early so that the back half of the season you're not chasing points when teams are getting stronger. We've got a test Saturday with Evansville coming off a loss at home. We've got to make sure we're smart with the puck and we play our game."

