Stang's clutch goal sends Storm to seventh straight win

With 12 seconds left in the third period, Tommy Stang seized his opportunity for the Quad City Storm at TaxSlayer Center on Friday night.
Coming off a face-off with a five-on-three power-play advantage for QC, Stang scored with 6.1 seconds left to help the Storm beat the Peoria Rivermen 4-3 and win a seventh straight game.
The Storm outscored Peoria 2-0 in the final period to overcome some earlier adversity.
Peoria took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a Mitchell McPherson goal.
Coming off a hat trick last Saturday, QC's Connor Fries took advantage of a Peoria giveaway tie the game with his fourth goal in two games.
Head referee Sean Hoppe was struck in a face with a puck in the second period and there were only two refs for a stretch in that period.
Peoria caught a break as Alec Hagaman tied the game 2-2 with a goal as QC was calling for a penalty as Shane Bennett was left clutching the side of his face. Hoppe came back in the game, but Hagaman scored again later in the second as a possible high-sticking penalty on Peoria wasn't called.
The Storm caught some luck of their own to knot things up again.
Firing his shot at center ice, Joe Sova struck the puck off the boards. It ricocheted back and off the leg of the Peoria goalie and into the net just over six minutes into the third.
"Good teams find a way to win," Storm coach Dave Pszenyczny said. "We got a fortunate bounce there on the tying goal. I didn't like the way we played all game, but I challenged the boys before the third period and I think our character finally stepped up. It's the first time we faced adversity during this stretch. Hats off to the group for finding a way."
Down the stretch, it felt like overtime was looming before Peoria was called for the two fouls late. Eric Levine was called for roughing and Hagaman was called for hooking with 12 seconds left.
Stang buried the quick look to end up Friday's hero in a game which shots on goal were 45-32 in QCs favor.
"There were weird bounces all game, but that's the Peoria-Quad City rivalry, right?," Pszenyczny said.
Pszenyczny said the team had to play through adversity when the two linesmen served as referees during the second period.
Before the game-winning sequence, Pszenyczny said an assistant drew up a great face-off play as the team won its seven straight.
"It's a start, right," he said. "The game plan coming into the season was to get points early so that the back half of the season you're not chasing points when teams are getting stronger. We've got a test Saturday with Evansville coming off a loss at home. We've got to make sure we're smart with the puck and we play our game."