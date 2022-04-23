Storm fall in Peoria as Rivermen advance to SPHL finals

PEORIA — The Quad City Storm battled, but the Peoria Rivermen used a strong third period to win 3-2 and advance to the President's Cup finals.

Peoria scored two goals in the third in the Game 3 win at the Peoria Civic Center, advancing to face eighth-seeded Roanoke in the SPHL finals. The Storm fell despite a 30-21 advantage in shots on goal.

Tied 1-1 after two periods, a confident Rivermen squad rallied behind a loud home crowd.

“We’ve been confident all year and the third period has been our best period all year,” Peoria defenseman Zach Wilkie said during the second period intermission. “We have a lot of guys that are fast and skilled.”

Peoria's speed showed up in its first two goals as the Storm defense was beaten despite having numbers.

SPHL Rookie of the Year Marcel Godbout beat two Storm defenders to open the scoring 8:51 into the opening period.

Connor Fries got QC on the board with an unassisted goal, firing a shot between two Peoria defenders and trickling in off goalie Jack Berry's glove.

QC had a 25-14 advantage in shots on goal after two periods, but an 0-for-2 showing on the power play was costly. The Storm were 0-for-11 on the power play in the series.

The Storm's defenders were beaten once again in the third period as JM Piotrowski skated down the left side of the ice, skating into an open lane and firing in a tough-angled shot that found the upper right corner of the net.

Tommy Tsicos tied things at 2-all with 7:30 to play off assists from Taylor Pryce and Cody Walsh.

Dillon Fournier was back for QC after missing Game 2, but the Rivermen still found a way to finish.

Peoria's Jordan Ernst scored a power play goal with 4:54 left, taking advantage of a Cole Golka high-sticking penalty. It was Peoria's only power play chance of the night.

The Storm had chances late, winning a couple faceoffs that ultimately came up empty.

The Storm's season comes to an end after an impressive showing in a 4-1 Game 1 win. A Quad City hockey team has not reached the league finals since 2003.

