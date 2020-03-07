Storm give up late lead, win in overtime

The Quad City Storm were 32 seconds from a win in regulation over visiting Roanoke, but a Connor Fries goal saved the Storm in a 5-4 overtime win after the Rail Yard Dawgs were in control much of Saturday’s contest at the TaxSlayer Center.

Quad City gave up a shorthanded goal with 32 seconds left in regulation as Jeff Jones scored a wraparound goal to tie it at 4.

But Fries, wearing his Captain America themed jersey on Marvel Super Hero Night, played hero by scoring a minute and 43 seconds into overtime in front of an announced attendance of 5,122.

QC was out-shot 34-27 in the win, but had efficient scoring early on — putting up two goals on its first four shots. The win also came despite going 0-6 on the power play; Roanoke was 0-3. Stephen Gaul scored his 15th goal of the year to start the scoring, and Ryan Devine scored his second goal of the year about 10 minutes into the game to give the Storm a 2-0 lead.

The Storm had goals from Shane Bennett and Cole Golka in the second. Golka, who was traded from Birmingham for Tommy Tsicos earlier this week, scored his first QC goal.

Matt Beer continued his tear against the Storm, scoring his third goal of the weekend and fourth of the season with a shorthanded score in the second.