Storm hold off Rivermen for fifth win of season

PEORIA — It would have been pretty tough for the Quad City Storm to have enjoyed a better start than they did Friday evening.
Just 62 seconds into the SPHL game, the hosting Peoria Rivermen were called for a hooking penalty. Just 73 seconds after that, Marcus Ortiz scored on the power-play on QC’s first shot of the contest.
After that, the offense gave goaltender Bailey Brkin just enough as the Storm (5-1-0-1, 11 points) didn’t make it easy on themselves in the third.
Peoria (2-1-0-0, 4 points) scored on a two-man advantage with 12:33 left in the third and QC gave the Rivermen another power-play try when Ortiz was called for a high-sticking penalty at the 18:23 mark of the third. However, QC killed off this two-man advantage with Peoria goalie Eric Levine off the ice.
Brkin finished with 31 saves on Peoria’s 32 shots. Levine stopped 26 of QC’s 28 shots.
The Ortiz goal, his fourth of the season, was assisted by Shane Bennett (3) and David Brancik (3).
QC added its second goal of the contest at the 16:26 mark of the second period and it was a memorable one as Matt Stoia scored his first of the season in a Storm sweater. That was assisted by Taylor Pryce (2) and Michael Moran (2).
Peoria’s third-period goal was scored by Mathieu Cloutier (2) and assisted by Nick Neville (2) and Paul-Antoine Deslauriers (2).