Storm need OT to stretch win streak to 10 games
SPHL | QUAD CITY 4, PENSACOLA 3 (OT)

Storm need OT to stretch win streak to 10 games

  • 0

PENSACOLA, FLA. — When the Quad City Storm needed a little help in moving their win streak to 10 games, they got it Friday evening at the Pensacola Bay Center in a 4-3 overtime victory over the hosting Pensacola Ice Flyers.

The Ice Flyers were called for an exposed equipment violation penalty at the 2:24 mark of the five-minute overtime session and the Storm took advantage on the power-play.

Michael Moran found the net for his second goal of the game at the 3:19 mark off feeds from Joe Sova (10) and Dillon Fournier (6) as the Storm extended the franchise’s longest winning streak.

QC is now 10-1-0-1 with those 10 straight victories following the loss and shootout loss to open the campaign.

Moran finished what he started with his third goal of the season at the 2:06 mark of the opening period when he scored a full-strength goal off a Sova helper.

Just over two-and-a-half minutes later, Shane Bennett (8) scored off feeds from Carter Shinkaruk (7) and Nick Mangone (4) to give the guests a 2-0 lead.

Pensacola (4-4-1-1) halved that lead at the 14:47 mark. With Moran in the penalty box for a tripping penalty, the Ice Flyers’ Dalton Young scored his fifth of the season to make it a 2-1 contest, which is how the first period ended.

The second period featured just two penalties — one each way — as the scored remained 2-1 QC heading into what turned out to be an active third period.

At the 8:53 mark, Pensacola’s Griff Jeszka tied the contest at 2.

At 15:47, off a Mangone feed, Tommy Stang scored his fourth of the season to give the Storm a 3-2 advantage that lasted less than two minutes as Jeszka again got one past QC netminder Bailey Brkin at the 17:24 mark.

Brkin stopped 28 of 31 shots he faced in the contest to moved his record to 8-0.

The Storm rifled 35 shots at Pensacola keeper Sean Kuhn, who made his Pensacola season debut in the contest and handled 31 of QC’s shots.

