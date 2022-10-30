Storm offense explodes in 8-5 win to take first place

A five-goal third period propelled the Quad City Storm to an back and forth 8-5 win over Evansville for first place in the SPHL on Sunday night.

Michael Moran scored his league-leading fifth goal and QC (4-1) converted three power play goals to defeat the Thunderbolts (2-3-1) in the highest scoring game in the SPHL so far this season.

The first two periods were a roller coaster as the Storm scored twice in the final minute of the opening period to take a 3-1 lead. Evansville capitalized on Storm mistakes midway through the middle period, scoring two powerplay goals in 41 seconds to tie things up.

The ups and downs continued in the final period as the Storm scored three unanswered goals to go up 6-3. Evansville scored twice to make it a one-goal game with 4:03 to play, but an empty net goal and another score in the final minute wrapped up an exciting Sunday afternoon contest. The Storm scored eight goals just once last season.

QC was also very efficient offensively in the final period, scoring its five goals on eight shots. The Storm were out-shot 36-23 in a game featuring former Evansville goalie Ryan Edquist making his first start for QC.

The win followed Saturday’s 5-2 road loss to Vermillion County; Evansville also lost an overtime road contest 4-3 in Peoria Saturday.

Storm coach David Pszenyczny said the team got a “hard stern talk” in between the second and third period.

Moran was the first to find the net in the final frame as he scored his second goal one minute and 40 seconds into the period. Cole Golka then scored his first of two goals in the third period, converting a power play goal almost six minutes later. Jacob Ratcliffe converted QC’s third power play goal near the midpoint of the period to make it 6-3.

“It was a good response I thought with our power play executing,” Pszenyczny said. “Last night, when we were in Vermillion, we didn’t execute the game plan. But when we try to, we can do some pretty amazing things.”

Pszenyczny said it felt like neither team wanted to win the game at times.

“That’s not how I want our team to play by any means,” he said. “When there’s 13 goals scored in a game it’s very frustrating for both coaches.”

Matthew Hobbs and Liam Blackburn scored for Evansville down the stretch to make it a game again before Golka and Carter Shinkaruk closed it out for QC in the closing minutes. Logan Nelson and Alex Carlson scored in the first period with Moran’s goal in between.

Matthew Barron and Mike Ferraro had Evansville’s power play goals in the second period.

Pszenyczny thought Edquist played well considering the situation in his first start against his former team.

“You always want to be the best and sometimes you’ve got to play a little out of your box . He got the job done today,” Pszenyczny said. “He made some really key saves for us down the road, when, if those go in, we might still be playing right now.”

Moran was the star on Sunday as he scored two goals and an assist.

“He was the one that scored the first goal for us on opening night,” Pszenyczny said. “He’s definitely made the strides in the summer.”

Despite being in first play, the Storm still have things to work on defensively.

“When you’re up there, you have a target on your back. Everybody is going to be bringing their ‘A game’ every single night,” Pszenyczny said. “It’s all about consistency for us. If we want to be up there at the end of the season, we have to come every day prepared, wanting to be in first place, or we could easily go the other way.”