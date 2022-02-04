Storm rally for win over Thunderbolts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A big second period carried the Quad City Storm to a 4-2 victory over hosting Evansville Friday evening in Southern Professional Hockey League action.

The Storm trailed the hosting Thunderbolts 1-0 after the first period and 2-1 in the second before scoring twice in a matter of four minutes late in the frame to take a lead they would not lose.

QC (19-8-3-4, 45 points; fifth place) has its power-play kill unit to thank for the victory as QC was called for 12 of the 21 penalties whistled in the the contest. However, the Thunderbolts did not score on any of those man-advantage chances.

QC netminder Breandan Colgan stopped 27 of 29 Evansville shots.

The Storm out-shot the Thunderbolts 36-29.

Evansville (16-17-0-0, 32 points; eighth place) got on the board first, with Coy Prevost scoring his second goal of the season at the 8:10 mark off assists from Tanner Butler and Brett Radford. Prevost's goal came just three seconds after the Storm killed off a power play stemming from a holding penalty on Filip Virgili. It was the fifth penalty of a game that had 16 assessed in the first 34 minutes of action.

Quad City's Michael Moran leveled the score at 1-1 with his fifth goal of the season off assists from Taylor Pryce and Joe Sova at the 6:27 mark of the second period.

Moran, however, was issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after the goal. Once again, Quad City killed off the penalty, only to see Mike Ferraro score his eighth of the season just seconds after the teams were at full strength to put the Thunderbolts up 2-1.

The Storm finished the second period hot, however, as Tommy Stang scored his 12th goal of the season at the 15:18 mark off assists from Moran and Virgili to tie the score. Then, with less than 40 seconds left in the period, Nick Papandrea gave the Storm their first lead of the game off an assist from Connor Fries.

Pryce kept the momentum going in the third period, breaking into double figures with his 10th goal of the season off assists from Joe Sova and Stang to put the Storm up 4-2. Pryce's goal came just 54 seconds into the third period and only six seconds after Ferraro was assessed a slashing penalty.

An appropriate ending to the contest had QC's Marcus Ortiz whistled for a 10-minute slew-footing match penalty with just nine seconds left in the contest.

QC hosts is Hockey Fights Cancer night on Saturday at the TaxSlayer Center when the Peoria Rivermen come to town to renew the "War on I-74" series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

