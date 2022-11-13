Storm shutout in loss to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Quad City Storm had a chance to strengthen its grip on its lead in the SPHL standings against Evansville, but that didn’t happen.

The Storm were shutout in a 5-0 loss to the Thunderbolts on Sunday afternoon at the Ford Center.

Quad City (7-3-0-0, 14 points) leads Evansville (6-3-1-0, 13 points) by a single point for the top spot in the SPHL.

And Sunday wasn’t particularly close.

Evansville’s Mike Ferraro opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season in the first period.

The Storm had three power play opportunities, but failed to convert.

Evansville put the game away in the middle frame with four goals. Bryan Etter, Matt Ustaski, Derek Sutliffe and Scott Kirton all scored to give the Thunderbolts a commanding 5-0 lead after 40 minutes.

There were 12 total penalties in the second period, eight of which were called on the Storm, but none of Evansville’s goals in the second period came on power plays.

The Storm had just three shots on goal in the second period compared to 18 for Evansville. Overall, Quad City was outshot 44-33.

Quad City was 0 for 7 on power play opportunities and spent 51 total minutes in the penalty box. Left wing Michael Moran had a team-high 14 penalty minutes. The Storm lead the league in penalty minutes with 233 — the only team over 200.

Goalie Kevin Resop replaced Bailey Brkin late in the second period and saved all 15 of the shots that came his way.

The loss broke the Storm’s three-game winning streak.

Quad City returns to the ice Nov. 23 in a road matchup against Vermilion County.