Storm start well, can't finish in shootout loss to Evansville

The Quad City Storm had a much better start, they just couldn’t finish in Saturday night’s 3-2 overtime, shootout loss to Evansville in SPHL action at TaxSlayer Center.
QC captain Taylor Pryce had a shot to extend the shootout, but it was off the mark as the Storm fell to 0-2 after a second straight loss to the Thunderbolts.
Evansville goalie Brian Billett came up big again, making 35 saves and denying QC's first three shots in the shootout. Michael Moran had QC's lone shootout score, with Austin Plevy and Cole Stallard converting for the Bolts.
QC goalie Bailey MacBurnie was great again in regulation, but the shootout was a tall task in his second pro game. He finished with 30 saves.
It was a scoreless first period after the Storm gave up three goals in the first and two in the second on Friday.
Billett made 15 saves in the opening period with multiple impressive stops, including a one-handed denial as he was falling down.
Brett Gravelle put QC up 1-0 in the second before Austin Plevy tied it eight minutes later.
The Storm created some luck to go up 2-1 after the puck trickled past Billett, who deflected a Gravelle shot which went in off Joe Sova’s skate. The scoring sequence came right after a rocket from Matt Stoia went just off the corner of the goal.