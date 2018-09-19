ST. PAUL, Minn. — Luke Toporowski is getting used to the moment.
Walking into the Xcel Energy Center, home of the Minnesota Wild, didn't faze the 17-year-old Wednesday nearly as much as it might have a year ago, but getting the chance to play in an NHL rink as part of the seventh annual USA All-American Prospects Game still made an impression.
"You get the chills, that's for sure," Toporowski said. "Anytime you get to play in an NHL rink, it's surreal. You're just hoping you can build up your player profile so you can be playing in the NHL."
Events like Wednesday's are just another step in Toporowski's path to try and improve his draft stock. The Bettendorf native was one of 42 American players selected to play in the game, hoping to make a strong first impression as they enter their draft season with the 2019 NHL Draft set for June.
Toporowski's team, Team Leopold — coached by former NHL star Jordan Leopold — fell 6-4 to Team Langenbrunner, coached by Jamie Langenbrunner, another longtime NHL veteran. Langenbrunner's team scored three goals in the final two minutes to win the game.
Toporowski already had a chance to showcase his skills last month when he was selected to play in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup at Edmonton's new Rogers Place as part of the U.S. national U-18 team.
He tied for the team lead with four goals and added one assist as the team finished fourth. He was one of 12 players Wednesday to have played in both that event and the prospect game.
"Both unbelievable experiences," Toporowski said. "The Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team USA, we were all together for two weeks so we came together as a team. We all wanted to buy into our roles on the team and here you've just got to show what you do and play to your strengths and not try to be anybody else."
It's been a busy few months for Toporowski. After the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, he flew out to Spokane, Washington to get ready for his second season with the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs. He played in five preseason games, tallying three assists before flying into Minnesota Tuesday.
After a pregame skate, Toporowski saw 14 shifts during Wednesday's game.
It was a solid outing, though it ended in sour fashion as Toporowski lost a face-off in the final minute that led to Trevor Zegras' game-winning goal.
"I really thought I was skating well, I thought my speed was going and we all just competed," Toporowski said. "It's a tough one to lose on that face-off but that's the game of hockey, it is what it is and you can't get it back. Just have to look forward to getting back to Spokane."
He's set to return to Spokane in time for the Chiefs' season opener on Saturday.
Toporowski is used to the spotlight. The son of Quad-City Mallards Hall of Famer Kerry Toporowski, Luke was the first American-born player selected in the first round of the Western Hockey League Bantam Draft since 2009 when the Spokane Chiefs drafted him eighth overall in 2016.
He is included on the 2018-19 NHL Central Scouting Preseason Futures List, which highlights players that have potential to be selected in the first three rounds of the draft.
Of the 245 previous alumni of the prospects game, 155 have been drafted, including 28 in last year's draft.
In front of about 130 NHL scouts, Toporowski knew the opportunity that was ahead of him in Minnesota.
"This is a team game but also these types of games, you have to showcase yourself. I want to show how hard I play," Toporowski said. "I'm tenacious on the puck and I never want to give up. Just show I'm a two-way player, I like to play in the defensive end but I also love scoring goals so anytime I get the chance to showcase myself the best I can."
Toporowski spent the night centering Ryan Drkulec and Shane Pinto and though he didn't register any stats, impressed his coach.
"He skated really well tonight," Leopold said. "He was good. I didn't know much about him but he used his speed tonight and that's what stood out more than anything. ... He laid a kid out, he made a nice wrap-around play for a great scoring opportunity and those are the things you are looking for, you're looking at the compete level too."
Leopold and Langenbrunner never got to participate in an event like Wednesday's. Leopold spent 12 seasons in the NHL and Langenbrunner spent 16 seasons playing. While just one pregame skate and a game wasn't enough to truly gauge the talent of all 42 players, they made sure the young men understood the opportunity that lies before them.
"Seize the moment, capture the opportunity when it's given, you never know when you're going to get another opportunity like this," Leopold said. "For these guys to participate in this game, with all these eyes on them, is quite an honor bestowed on them but it could also mean the start of their careers."