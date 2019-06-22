Bettendorf native Luke Toporowski went undrafted in Saturday’s NHL Entry Draft in his first year of eligibility.
Toporowski, 18, was the 100th ranked North American skater in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings but was not one of the 217 players selected at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.
Toporowski was selected to the U.S. Under-18 men’s select national team and made the roster for the USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game last fall.
He scored 21 goals and added 28 assists in 67 regular season games in his second year with the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs.
Toporowski remains draft eligible until he turns 20 and will return to Spokane for his third season with the Chiefs this fall.