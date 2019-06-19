Luke Toporowski is enjoying his summer like most of his peers.
He is going to softball games, hanging out with friends and working out.
But come Saturday, he has a chance to experience something different.
Toporowski is hoping to hear his name called in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Bettendorf native is draft-eligible after finishing up his second season of junior hockey with the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs.
"It's pretty nerve-wracking right now but it's exciting, so I'm taking it all in, taking it day by day, leading up to Saturday," Toporowski said. "Watching all my friends get drafted, and then hopefully hear my name on Saturday."
The draft will be held Friday and Saturday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. The first round will be Friday, but Toporowski, 18, expects that if he is drafted, it will be during the middle rounds. He'll stay in the Quad-Cities to watch the draft with his family.
Several mock drafts have Toporowski going in the fourth round. Draftsite.com has him going 110th overall to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.
Larry Fisher from thehockeywriters.com has Toporowski being drafted 108th overall by the Montreal Canadiens while the site's consensus mock draft has him going 95th overall by the Los Angeles Kings.
At this point, Toporowski doesn't have a preference.
"That's a question I get a lot by family and friends, who do you want to get drafted to?" he said. "In reality, you're getting drafted so you can't complain, you can't pick and choose. It's the dream I've always had.
"Every hockey player grows up dreaming if they're going to get drafted and getting drafted by anybody will be so surreal."
The Quad-Cities has never had a player drafted to the NHL, and though Toporowski spends most of his year away in Washington, the opportunity to put this area on the hockey map is not something he takes lightly.
"The Quad-Cities will always be my home," he said. "It would be pretty cool. I wish the game could grow some more, and if I get drafted, I hope people in this area can maybe see kids do have a chance to play hockey in Iowa.
"That's my goal, and it would be pretty cool to be the first one."
Three years ago, Toporowski was a highly-rated prospect, drafted eighth overall by the Chiefs in the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, making him the first American-born player selected in the first round since 2009.
He was selected to the U.S. Under-18 men's select national team and made the roster for the USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game last year.
Despite all that, his draft stock fell, somewhat surprisingly.
He was ranked 82nd among North American skaters in the NHL Central Scouting midterm grades and finished 100th in the final draft rankings released in April. He didn't receive an invite to the NHL Combine last month.
"It was something that was on my goals for the draft year," Toporowski said. "Not getting that invite, you get pretty sour, but you use it as motivation. I felt like I should be there, but it is what it is. You can't do anything about it now."
Toporowski embraces his new role, flying under the radar instead of always being in the spotlight.
At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, Toporowski is labeled by some as undersized, but that hasn't stopped him from playing like a larger player, and there's still a chance for another growth spurt. His father, Kerry, is 6-2 and his brother, Jake, is 6-1.
"I might be looked at as a smaller forward now, but I don't think it's hurting me at all," Toporowski said. "I'm not afraid to go in the corners or get in front of the net, so I actually think it benefits me. I play quicker than the bigger guys do. I think my size hasn't hurt me a ton.
"Yeah, if I hit another growth spurt that would be great, but right now I'm pretty confident with how tall I am and what my weight is at."
He's had conversations with scouts of several different teams throughout the year, figuring out the type of person Toporowski is, as well as what he can bring to the ice.
"On the personal side of things, I'm pretty outgoing. I like to have fun and I think that carries into my hockey game," Toporowski said. "Right now, I'm working on my 200-foot game, I've been working on my skill, my shot and I can always improve my skating. I think I can bring a good 200-foot game and be a two-way forward that's dependable in both areas of the zone.
"This season wasn't like any other. My 16-year-old season was about development and then this season was when things really needed to take off for me, and I had to take a lot more responsibility in my game and be depended on by my coach more. ... That carried over to talking to scouts, I just have to be myself. It's been a lot, but I have my family and my coaches and past players that have been drafted to support me."
Toporowski is coming off a solid second season with the Chiefs. He scored 21 goals and added 28 assists in 67 regular-season games. He scored six goals and added four assists in 14 playoff games, helping Spokane reach the conference finals for the first time since 2011 before falling to the Vancouver Giants in five games.
Though his season ended a round short of where he would have liked, the early exit allowed Toporowski time to enjoy one of his final summers.
High school activities in the Quad-Cities he's been forced to miss in the past, he could do this year, including going to prom in May — his first high school dance.
"My teammates are all from Canada so they all go home and they're hanging out with hockey players," he said. "I come home and I have my school friends that play high school football and high school baseball and I just get to be a kid, I just get to be a high-schooler.
"I soak that all in as much as I can because when I'm out in Spokane, I miss that."
Unlike the other professional drafts, Toporowski won't have to worry about making a professional roster right away if he gets drafted.
Whichever team drafts him will own his rights for two years, allowing him to finish his junior career with Spokane. Beyond that, Toporowski will either make a NHL team or possibly find a spot on their AHL affiliate.
So even if he hears his name called Saturday, not a whole lot will change. Toporowski will continue to prepare for his third season in Spokane, looking to grow his game even more.
But a chance to see the hard work he's already put in pay off with a draft selection is something he's ready for.
"I don't like to think of myself as someone who handles pressure poorly, I think I handle it pretty well," he said. "I think I was built for this moment. Otherwise I wouldn't be here."