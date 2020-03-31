Toporowski sees season cut short by pandemic

When Luke Toporowski entered the Spokane Chiefs locker room 20 days ago, he knew something was amiss.
The night before, on March 11, the NBA had suspended its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, sending a shock wave through the sports world that didn't take long to reach Toporowski in the Western Hockey League.
"We got to the rink and none of our practice stuff was ready to go and we were all kind of confused," the Bettendorf native said. "We were all waiting in the locker room until our coach came in and told us we weren't practicing, the team doctor came in to talk to us about the coronavirus and everything that was going on, how to stay safe.
"We all thought, oh gosh, things are going to escalate."
Initially told the season would be postponed for two weeks, the players were informed they had to stay in Spokane and stay in small groups. But that Sunday, the team was told to get to the rink right away and was notified they were being sent home.
Initially, Toporowski came back to Bettendorf assuming he'd be returning to Washington to finish out the season. But with rinks and gyms closed, his options to stay in shape were limited. He did some workouts at home and ran, preparing to get back on the ice.
However, that changed on March 23, when the Canadian Hockey League — which oversees three junior leagues, including the WHL — announced it was canceling the rest of the season, including the postseason and the 2020 Memorial Cup.
At the time of the cancellation, the Chiefs had 87 points, fourth-best in the entire league, and had won their last 10 games. Toporowski had scored 10 goals and added five assists in that stretch.
"That was pretty hard to hear," Toporowski said. "We all believed we had a good team and we had a good shot at winning it all. When we found out it was just like, oh my gosh, what is going on? It took a while for it to set in and for me to process everything, how long the offseason is going to be."
With the decision coming so late in the season, Toporowski is treating this exactly like an offseason that came a little early. He has stopped working out in order to recover from the grind of the season, so the gyms being closed isn't as big an ordeal as it might be for high school athletes who are unsure on the status of their seasons.
"I'm trying to make this time positive and find some light in the room," he said. "Spending time with family, letting my body recover from the wear and tear it goes through and just waiting for this whole thing to be over with so I can totally focus on hockey and my offseason training."
Toporowski knows he's still fortunate, with two more seasons of junior eligibility left. Three players on the Chiefs have used up their eligibility and will never get to play in the league again.
"It's still really hard for me but for my 20-year-old teammates, that was their last time in the league, I just felt so bad for them and it was definitely really upsetting hearing that their seasons were over, playoffs were canceled considering we had such a good team this year," he said. "I can't feel too bad for myself. ... It makes us motivated to do that for them next year, make another deep run."
Toporowski isn't completely unaffected. After going undrafted in last year's NHL Entry Draft, Toporowski was hoping what he'd accomplished in his third season — 29 goals, 31 assists in 62 games — as well as what he felt was going to be a deep postseason run, could have caught the eye of a team and earned him a draft spot, or at the very least, another camp invite.
He spent last offseason in the Winnipeg Jets' development camp, but the NHL is also on hold as this year's scouting combine and draft have both been postponed.
"From Christmas on, I've really picked it up, and that's thanks to my linemates. We just started having really good chemistry and playing the way that we should be. Obviously things really picked up for me personally, and that was really a confidence boost," he said. "Going into playoffs, this is when it really matters how you're playing, and I was feeling good about myself and the team. It's heartbreaking because your stock can really rise in playoffs if you're on a winning team. Every pro team wants winners.
"Right now, I'm just going with the flow, hopefully can get a camp invite or maybe hear my name drafted late, but I'm not really focused on that right now."
Meanwhile, he's trying not to worry himself with hypotheticals. Like so many other athletes, he's just waiting for the time the pandemic is over, restrictions are lifted, and sports are once again back in his life.
"The cliche saying, you don't realize what you have until it's gone, and that's how everybody is feeling right now with sports," Toporowski said. "Especially with me and hockey, it's my time to get away from everything, whether it's doing it for fun, casually with my brother or friends or more on a serious note with the guys in practices and games. You really miss that in times like this, you're just sitting at home and you can't even watch hockey.
"The anticipation of getting back on the ice and having all this over with, there's a lot of it and I can't wait for rinks to open up again."
