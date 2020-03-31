Toporowski sees season cut short by pandemic

At the time of the cancellation, the Chiefs had 87 points, fourth-best in the entire league, and had won their last 10 games. Toporowski had scored 10 goals and added five assists in that stretch.

"That was pretty hard to hear," Toporowski said. "We all believed we had a good team and we had a good shot at winning it all. When we found out it was just like, oh my gosh, what is going on? It took a while for it to set in and for me to process everything, how long the offseason is going to be."

With the decision coming so late in the season, Toporowski is treating this exactly like an offseason that came a little early. He has stopped working out in order to recover from the grind of the season, so the gyms being closed isn't as big an ordeal as it might be for high school athletes who are unsure on the status of their seasons.

"I'm trying to make this time positive and find some light in the room," he said. "Spending time with family, letting my body recover from the wear and tear it goes through and just waiting for this whole thing to be over with so I can totally focus on hockey and my offseason training."

Toporowski knows he's still fortunate, with two more seasons of junior eligibility left. Three players on the Chiefs have used up their eligibility and will never get to play in the league again.