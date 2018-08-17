Luke Toporowski's stock continues to rise.
Less than a week after helping the U.S. Under-18 Men's Select team finish fourth at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, the Bettendorf native and son of former Quad-City Mallard Kerry Toporowski was one of 42 players chosen to compete in the seventh annual USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game, to be held on Sept. 19 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
"It's a huge honor, getting to play against and with some of the best American prospects from this upcoming draft," Toporowski said. "It will be a very fun experience, and I'm looking forward to seeing all the guys and taking part in this game."
The event assembles the top U.S. players who are eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft. Following last year's game, 28 players who participated went on to be chosen in the 2018 NHL Draft, including Brady Tkachuk, who was named MVP of the event and was the first American chosen when the Ottawa Senators drafted him fourth overall.
For Toporowski, it's yet another opportunity to showcase the skills that helped him get drafted eighth overall by the Spokane Chiefs in the 2016 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, becoming the first American-born player drafted in the first round since 2009.
He scored 10 goals and added 13 assists in 61 games in his first season for the Chiefs, then scored four goals and added an assist in five games in last week's Hlinka Gretzky Cup, an annual under-18 international tournament that was held in Edmonton, Alberta.
"It was an experience of a lifetime," Toporowski said. "Not many people can say they have the opportunity to do that, and it makes it a real honor for me, getting to compare myself to not only players from our country but from all around the world. You get the chills putting on that sweater."
With the 2019 NHL Draft set for June, Toporowski is appreciating more opportunities to hone his game against top talent.
"It's another opportunity to get your name out there at the start of a huge year," he said. "This whole year, it's building up to the draft, and you have to play every game like everybody's watching. I've just got to play my game at the prospects game and do what I do best. I think it will be a great experience."
Toporowski flies out Sunday to Spokane, where he'll participate in the Chiefs' training camp and get ready for this next season. He said he'll fly to Minnesota on Sept. 18, play in the prospects game and then return to Spokane in time for the season opener on Sept. 22.
It will be a busy month, but Toporowski is eager to take advantage.
"I think I'm really starting to realize what I have in store and the opportunity I have in front of me," he said. "It just makes me want to work harder every single day, going to the gym, doing whatever I can off the ice as well as on the ice. It's starting to pay off in some ways, but I know there's a long road ahead of me and the hard work is just starting and the opportunities are just starting to come so I'm making the most of them."