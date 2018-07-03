The honor isn't lost on Luke Toporowski.
The Bettendorf native and son of Quad-City Mallards hall-of-famer Kerry Toporowski was selected to the U.S. Under-18 men's select national team Monday and will compete in next month's Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton, Alberta.
Toporowski, 17, was one of 21 players selected to the team, out of 180 who attended a player development camp last week in Amherst, New York.
"It was a dream come true to hear my name selected with those other players," Toporowski said. "It's an honor to be selected to represent our country, and to be fortunate enough to be where I'm at, it's a really good feeling. It's surreal."
The process has been a long one for Toporowski. He first skated at regional tryouts in April in Cedar Rapids and was one of 10 players from that regional selected to compete at the national camp. There, he scored three goals and added an assist in four games and was one of 40 players selected to the all-star game.
After the all-star game, Toporowski learned he made the final cut.
"I felt like I had played well, and I thought I had a chance," he said. "The nerves took over so I didn’t really have much thought process while waiting. We really didn’t know what was going to happen. Nobody was guaranteed anything so when we got into the room and I heard my name selected, it was a true honor."
Toporowski quickly called his father, who became a fan favorite for the Mallards over his six seasons with the team. He played in 236 games, scoring seven goals and adding 58 assists while accumulating 1,338 penalty minutes. His jersey was the first to be retired by the Mallards.
"I was obviously very happy for him. We're all very excited for him and looking forward to the experience," Kerry said. "Proud of Luke and how hard he's worked and every level he's achieved. He's achieved this and any time you get to represent your country, it's a great accomplishment."
Luke is coming off his first season with the Spokane Chiefs after being selected eighth overall in the 2016 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, the first American-born player drafted in the first round since 2009.
He scored 10 goals and added 13 assists in 61 games with the Chiefs in his first season, tied for 19th among league rookies.
In the playoffs, Toporowski scored two goals and added two assists, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of Game 1 of the Chiefs' series against the Portland Winterhawks in the first round.
"It was an adjustment. Playing with guys that are 18, 19, 20 years old, you're going to have to get adjusted to the pace and to their strengths, but once you find yourself in that league and know what to do and react quicker to the play, I thought I really started to pick it up and have a lot more confidence," Toporowski said. "By the second half of the season and by the playoffs I really thought I was playing well and playing some of my best hockey."
Toporowski is back home training before leaving in late July for the international tournament, which includes Canada, Russia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Switzerland, Sweden and Slovakia.
This tournament has been a good opportunity for players to get noticed by NHL scouts. Past players include Calgary Flames star Johnny Gaudreau and Kyle Okposo, who plays for the Buffalo Sabres, among several others who are playing professionally.
Toporowski, who is eligible for the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, recognizes the possibility that lies ahead of him.
"This tournament, it's your first time to make an impression on NHL scouts for your draft year, and every NHL team is going to be there," Toporowski said. "We all just have to play our game, play as a team and know your role. If you play as a team and you know your role, you'll be yourself and it will all go in the direction you want it to."