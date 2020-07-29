Holmes: CCAC shifts give Bees hope for a season

In hopes of giving its student-athletes the best opportunity to compete, presidents in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference approved a restructured conference schedule in several fall sports.
During a meeting Wednesday, CCAC presidents made the decision to schedule league games in men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball during the spring semester and maintain a fall schedule for men’s and women’s cross country programs in the conference.
The decision comes one day after the NAIA announced it was moving national championships in all of those sports to the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Ambrose director of athletics Mike Holmes said the plan is a solid one for student-athletes in Fighting Bees programs.
"If we can provide some clarity and give kids some hope of having a season, that’s a good thing," Holmes said. "With some questions about the ability of the Chicago schools in our league to compete this fall, this is a plan that makes the most sense."
Trinity Christian president Kurt Dykstra, the chair of the CCAC Council of Presidents, said the health, safety and well-being of student-athletes guided the decision to reschedule the bulk of fall sports in the 15-school conference.
"Our conference institutions, spread over four states and located in urban, suburban and rural areas, decided overwhelmingly to move our conference competition in higher-risk sports to the spring," Dykstra said in a statement.
Holmes said the decision to leave cross country competition in the fall as scheduled also makes sense.
"With cross country sharing athletes with track programs and the ability to spread people out, there is a way to safely hold competition and a season," Holmes said, suggesting that teams may compete in smaller meets than usual leading up to the Nov. 7 CCAC Championships at Bradley, Ill.
The CCAC decided to leave the scheduling of nonconference competition in both the fall and spring up to its member institutions in accordance with NAIA guidelines.
Holmes said once the NAIA establishes dates for the national championships it shifted to the spring on Tuesday, schedules will be backfilled from that date.
"Just how everything fits together remains to be determined and facility availability will be a consideration," Holmes said. "Beyond competition, practice time availability will be an issue at some schools. We’re in pretty good shape at St. Ambrose, but it will require some flexibility to make it all work."
While the CCAC does not sponsor football as a sport, seven league members including St. Ambrose compete in the Mid-States Football Association.
In discussions Wednesday, CCAC presidents chose to recommend to the NAIA a spring championship in football as well that if approved would shift that sport to the spring semester as well.
The NAIA Council of Presidents is scheduled to discuss that matter Friday after receiving input from conference representatives across the country.
