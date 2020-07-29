Holmes: CCAC shifts give Bees hope for a season

Holmes said the decision to leave cross country competition in the fall as scheduled also makes sense.

"With cross country sharing athletes with track programs and the ability to spread people out, there is a way to safely hold competition and a season," Holmes said, suggesting that teams may compete in smaller meets than usual leading up to the Nov. 7 CCAC Championships at Bradley, Ill.

The CCAC decided to leave the scheduling of nonconference competition in both the fall and spring up to its member institutions in accordance with NAIA guidelines.

Holmes said once the NAIA establishes dates for the national championships it shifted to the spring on Tuesday, schedules will be backfilled from that date.

"Just how everything fits together remains to be determined and facility availability will be a consideration," Holmes said. "Beyond competition, practice time availability will be an issue at some schools. We’re in pretty good shape at St. Ambrose, but it will require some flexibility to make it all work."

While the CCAC does not sponsor football as a sport, seven league members including St. Ambrose compete in the Mid-States Football Association.