Homeschooling your children in the outdoors

Looking at little things such as the petals of a dandelion flower, buds on a tree, or studying a random feather can stir up the imagination of someone who has never taken the time to see all the wildlife around us.

The call of a red-winged blackbird or a tree stump chewed off by a beaver are all things that can spark your child’s interests. With a little imagination, it can easily be turned into a mystery and science lesson.

For example, ask your children to find something that is a sign of spring. Listen to the frogs and have them identify those sounds. While it is not important to understand the specific sound in question, use your children’s curiosity to decide if it is a frog or bird call.

One of our favorite things to do is to “guess the track.” Anywhere you have some mud, which undoubtedly your children will find, there will be tracks from coyote, turkeys, raccoons or any other animals that tend to be in the habitat you are exploring. With a smart phone, you should be able to identify those tracks rather quickly even if you are not a skilled outdoorsman.

Finally, take the time to enjoy the sunshine. It’s been a long winter season especially with the shelter in place order and the lack of school routines. Find a way to socially distance into the woods, enjoying the warmth of the sun on your face.