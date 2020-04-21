Homeschooling your children in the outdoors

With coronavirus extending its grip past the end of the school year, it’s time for outdoorsmen to take advantage of the situation and use the opportunity to teach their children the importance and beauty of the outdoors.
While this may not be a traditional science class, the lessons learned can be more inspiring than anything read out of the book or seen on television.
The first and easiest thing to do this time of year is to take your children turkey hunting, especially if you already had that in your schedule. While getting them out of bed at 5 a.m. may be a chore, watching the wildlife from the blind or field edge can be an exhilarating experience for the children.
In my experience, a cardinal, opossum, raccoon, deer or other common animal going along in its normal behaviors can make a highlight list for the stories told once home. The hunt itself may become secondary to the experience the child has while out in the woods.
One note of caution: plan for the extra gear needed. I cleaned out our blind Sunday morning after filling my second season tag, and it took me three trips to carry chairs, snack bags, decoys and extra clothes and blankets back to the truck. Just like having a newborn baby, a young hunter will require additional gear for a warm, positive experience.
The second thing you can do is go on a nature walk. While Illinois parks are closed to the public, Iowa outdoor areas are still open for everyone’s enjoyment.
Looking at little things such as the petals of a dandelion flower, buds on a tree, or studying a random feather can stir up the imagination of someone who has never taken the time to see all the wildlife around us.
The call of a red-winged blackbird or a tree stump chewed off by a beaver are all things that can spark your child’s interests. With a little imagination, it can easily be turned into a mystery and science lesson.
For example, ask your children to find something that is a sign of spring. Listen to the frogs and have them identify those sounds. While it is not important to understand the specific sound in question, use your children’s curiosity to decide if it is a frog or bird call.
One of our favorite things to do is to “guess the track.” Anywhere you have some mud, which undoubtedly your children will find, there will be tracks from coyote, turkeys, raccoons or any other animals that tend to be in the habitat you are exploring. With a smart phone, you should be able to identify those tracks rather quickly even if you are not a skilled outdoorsman.
Finally, take the time to enjoy the sunshine. It’s been a long winter season especially with the shelter in place order and the lack of school routines. Find a way to socially distance into the woods, enjoying the warmth of the sun on your face.
Pack a snack and just try to sit and observe, discuss and enjoy the wildlife. Quad-Citians should realize how fortunate we are to have these open spaces nearby compared to the folks in Chicago or other metro areas, who are not able to get out and enjoy the peace and solitude of the outdoors.
IHSA bass fishing season canceled: The IHSA board of directors officially announced this week that all spring sports/events tournaments have been canceled, including high school bass fishing tournaments in Illinois.
The Iowa trap shooting season was also canceled. These decisions were not unexpected with the school closures through the end of the year, but still unfortunate for those participants.
