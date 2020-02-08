Host Rocks take regional title

“It’s heartbreaking to see,” Stockwell said. “I talked to the LaSalle-Peru coach after the incident and we apologized to each other. It was so emotional for both of us with all of the work that we’ve put in to getting these guys to where they were. They were both going to go through and to see their seasons over in an incident like that is so disappointing.”

Third-place winner Eli Allen of Geneseo will advance to the sectional with his 1:18 pin over Jahiem Brown of Freeport, and Brown will also advance due to the disqualification of VanCoillie and Lorden.

On a much more positive note, Rock Island wrestlers Manny Limon and Aoci Bernard showed that friendships matter.

Bernard suffered a concussion and two seizures a little over two weeks ago at practice after a teammate fell on top of him. He thought his season was done, and possibly his career, but he was cleared by a neurologist this week to return to practice.

Limon, who had wrestled at 113 most of the season, filled Bernard’s spot at 120 after the injury. But when Bernard was cleared, Limon wanted his friend to be able to wrestle at regionals and cut weight back down to 113.

