Host Rocks take regional title

Just like their entire season, the Rock Island wrestling team had plenty of ups and downs in the IHSA Class 2A regional the Rocks hosted on Saturday.
The Rocks came out on top in the final team scores with 190.5 points and beat second-place Geneseo by 23.5 points. Rock Island placed fifth at last week’s Western Big 6 Conference tournament hosted by Geneseo, in which the Maple Leafs were victorious.
Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell was relieved to see his team advance in the roller-coaster season.
“It’s been a rough year with more downs than ups,” Stockwell said. “All of the coaches knew that this team had the ability to be special and we just kept plugging away and working hard. It’s so satisfying to see all the work pay off for these kids.”
There was a bittersweet moment for Stockwell and the rest of the team when tempers flared following the 195-pound championship match.
Connor Lorden of LaSalle-Peru had just defeated Jaiden VanCoillie of Rock Island 11-7 in the title match by decision when the two wrestlers got tangled up. Words were exchanged and heads were butted before VanCoillie threw a punch at Lorden. Both wrestlers were disqualified from wrestling at the sectional meet in Rochelle and VanCoillie likely will not be able to participate in team state.
“It’s heartbreaking to see,” Stockwell said. “I talked to the LaSalle-Peru coach after the incident and we apologized to each other. It was so emotional for both of us with all of the work that we’ve put in to getting these guys to where they were. They were both going to go through and to see their seasons over in an incident like that is so disappointing.”
Third-place winner Eli Allen of Geneseo will advance to the sectional with his 1:18 pin over Jahiem Brown of Freeport, and Brown will also advance due to the disqualification of VanCoillie and Lorden.
On a much more positive note, Rock Island wrestlers Manny Limon and Aoci Bernard showed that friendships matter.
Bernard suffered a concussion and two seizures a little over two weeks ago at practice after a teammate fell on top of him. He thought his season was done, and possibly his career, but he was cleared by a neurologist this week to return to practice.
Limon, who had wrestled at 113 most of the season, filled Bernard’s spot at 120 after the injury. But when Bernard was cleared, Limon wanted his friend to be able to wrestle at regionals and cut weight back down to 113.
The sacrifice paid off for both wrestlers as Limon advanced to sectionals with a third-place win over Gunnar Skoog of LaSalle-Peru and Bernard won the 120-pound regional title with a 2-1 decision over Geneseo's Cade Hornback.
“It was a really scary experience,” Bernard said. “I was very emotional and not sure if I would ever wrestle again. But when the neurologist cleared me I worked hard to get back into shape and prove to everyone how tough and dedicated I am.”
Bernard had fallen out of peak shape and had to lose a significant amount of weight to wrestle on Saturday.
“When I was cutting the weight off, I felt behind,” Bernard said. “I wanted both of us to be able to make it and I beat a really tough kid (Hornback) to come out on top. I have nothing but respect for him and he worked just as hard to get to the finals as I did.”
The decision was Limon’s to make on whether he wanted to cut the weight from 120 to 113, but it was a simple one.
“This team is like family to me,” Limon said. “We do everything together and we’re all really close. It feels good to know that the hard work is paying off.”
Rock Island had 11 wrestlers advance to the individual sectional meet in Rochelle, the most of any team. Geneseo had nine advance, including title winners Clay DeBaillie (152) and Logan Tuggle (138).
Tuggle had been fighting injuries this season including a torn rotator cuff and a torn ligament in a foot. He’s proud with what he has done so far this season.
“It feels good to come out on top,” Tuggle said. “I was seeded second and had to wrestle in every round with no byes. It was a real challenge, but I’m looking forward to next week.”
While DeBaillie wishes his team could have come out on top, he’s happy for Rock Island.
“The Western Big 6 is a really good conference and the more wrestlers that make it to sectionals and state shows just how good we all are,” DeBaillie said. “We have great camaraderie and representing the conference is really cool to see.”