Humble and quiet, Lee is making noise in boxing world

"I felt like I won the second and third rounds," Lee said of his loss to Mederos. "He probably won the first.

"I was just trying to figure out how he boxed. I just started to get comfortable in the second round."

The 20-year-old Lee, who was unseeded going into the tournament, opened a lot of eyes by winning five fights in eight days and knocking off the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 12 seeds on his way to the finals.

That could open up opportunities for him to work with the U.S. boxing team in Colorado Springs, possibly an Olympic shot three years from now and almost certainly a chance for a lucrative pro career.

Early start

Although you may not have heard much about Lee until now, he isn’t an overnight success story.

He has been boxing for three-fourths of his life and has won eight state and eight regional championships in his amateur career.

Not that you’ll hear him bragging about any of that. He is extremely soft-spoken and humble. He only becomes a chatterbox inside the ring, where he allows his fists to do the talking.

"He’s very quiet. He doesn’t say much," said Ramsey Vesey, Lee’s uncle and the coach of the Rock Island team.