Humble and quiet, Lee is making noise in boxing world

Like the other half dozen or so amateur boxing gyms in the Quad-Cities, the Rock Island Boxing Club doesn’t have a huge budget and doesn’t look like much from the outside.
It’s housed on 3rd Street, a few blocks west of downtown, in what used to be a small auto repair shop. There is no sign on the outside to tell visitors what is inside.
It’s not much bigger than an extended two-car garage but it holds a small boxing ring, seven heavy bags, two speed bags and a kick-boxing bag, all donated by a Bettendorf gym that went out of business. The walls are painted bright red and are adorned with five championship belts, a couple of jackets donated by Antwun "Kid Dynamite" Echols, several items of Michael Nunn memorabilia, a painting of Muhammad Ali, the obligatory Rocky poster and assorted other photos and artwork.
It’s neat and clean but modest, very modest.
However, it now is the home of a boxer who made the finals of the U.S. Boxing Championships and who could be on the verge of making an even bigger splash on the national scene.
Vershaun Lee battled all the way to the 138-pound finals of the U.S. championships in Shreveport, La., two weeks ago before losing to No. 1 seeded Harley Mederos, who is an alternate on the U.S. Olympic team.
It was a split decision. Lee was that close to becoming only the second boxer from the Quad-Cities to win the prestigious tournament. The other was Nunn, a two-time world champion who happens to be Lee’s first cousin once removed. The only other local fighter to even reach the finals was Echols.
"I felt like I won the second and third rounds," Lee said of his loss to Mederos. "He probably won the first.
"I was just trying to figure out how he boxed. I just started to get comfortable in the second round."
The 20-year-old Lee, who was unseeded going into the tournament, opened a lot of eyes by winning five fights in eight days and knocking off the No. 2, No. 3 and No. 12 seeds on his way to the finals.
That could open up opportunities for him to work with the U.S. boxing team in Colorado Springs, possibly an Olympic shot three years from now and almost certainly a chance for a lucrative pro career.
Early start
Although you may not have heard much about Lee until now, he isn’t an overnight success story.
He has been boxing for three-fourths of his life and has won eight state and eight regional championships in his amateur career.
Not that you’ll hear him bragging about any of that. He is extremely soft-spoken and humble. He only becomes a chatterbox inside the ring, where he allows his fists to do the talking.
"He’s very quiet. He doesn’t say much," said Ramsey Vesey, Lee’s uncle and the coach of the Rock Island team.
"He’s very humble. When we were at the national tournament and he made it to the finals, I was excited. I came into the room and I said ‘Win or lose you’re No. 2 in the USA!’ He just sat there like ‘What am I supposed to do? Jump up and down?’ I said ‘Well, yeah!’ … He’s just very humble and I love that about him."
Vesey got Lee and his son, Ramsey Jr., started boxing when they were 5 years old, although he never put them into a competitive setting until they were 8.
He knew what was going to happen once he did that.
"When I started having him spar at the age of 7, he would dominate the kids that had experience that were like 9, 10, 11," Vesey said. "I thought ‘Man, I’ve got to get these guys going.’"
Lee won an Illinois state title that first year and kept winning them pretty much every year.
There were a few years when he went to the Silver Gloves nationals when the Rock Island club didn’t even have a home gym.
Three-a-days
Vesey had begun working with the old Viscioni Tigers boxing program in East Moline many years ago, but it struggled to find a permanent home. The team did a lot of workouts outdoors and occasionally worked in an open space above a bar until the fire marshals closed it down.
The Rock Island kids worked out of a small space in the basement of Quick’s store, owned by Vesey’s father, at 15th Avenue and 5th Street before Rock Island alderman Ivory Clark helped him secure the garage on 3rd Street about three years ago. They patched up a battered ceiling where mice were dropping through the openings, painted the walls and put in the donated fixtures.
Lee has spent a lot of time in that place. Vesey gave him a key and told him to go in there as often as he wants to work out.
During the past year, Lee began doing three workouts a day, usually spending 2 ½ hours in there each time.
"I told him ‘I want you to want it. I don’t want it to be where you’re here because I’m showing up,’" Vesey said. "There were times when he would be in this gym three times a day. I work third shift and I would text him and say ‘Where is your weight at?’ and he’d say ‘I’m at the gym right now.’ It’s 12 o’clock at night. All his friends are out partying and he’s here."
Lee said he put in all that time "to make the fights easier."
"The last couple of times I went to (the U.S. championships) I wasn’t in full shape," he said. "I’d be sore on the third day and not really be able to have a lot of energy."
It didn’t hurt that Nunn came over to talk to him a few times, and every time he did his message focused on conditioning and stamina as the most important thing.
"When I was his age I don’t think I was as conditioned as he is," Nunn said. "I just thought I could beat anybody.
"I want to do everything I can to help him because of all the kids around this area, he’s the most dedicated and he’s the most serious."
The right road
As with so many kids in local boxing programs, Lee has risen above some dubious circumstances.
His grandmother lived in a house on the west side of Rock Island that had a reputation as being a hotspot of drug activity. Lee’s father spent time in prison on drug charges. So did Vesey before he turned his life around 20 years ago.
"He never had it easy," Vesey said of his nephew.
He said it took tremendous discipline on Lee’s part to keep grinding away in the gym rather than to go out partying with the neighborhood kids and exposing himself to potential problems.
"Other people have gone down the wrong road," Lee said. "I’ve seen how they make mistakes. I’ve had family members make mistakes. … I wanted to learn from their mistakes."
Along the way he has gotten good coaching from Vesey and assistant coach Ernest Upchurch, and he has been influenced by Nunn, who also has reformed following a long stretch in federal prisons on drug charges.
Vesey said Nunn reached out to Lee several years ago while the former champion was still incarcerated, and he hasn’t hesitated to share his expertise since he has been out.
"When I heard Vershaun was boxing and doing well, I wanted to reach out to him," Nunn said. "Rock Island is like Davenport where you’ve got a lot of gangs and people doing stupid stuff. I give Ramsey a lot of credit for working with him and keeping him out of trouble. He’s done a phenomenal job with him.
"The kid is doing everything right. For as young as he is, he’s not doing anything in the streets, he’s not walking around with drugs in his pocket. … He’s not doing none of that stuff."
Long arms
Lee even has an elusive style that actually is somewhat reminiscent of Nunn in his prime in the 1980s and 1990s.
"He reminds me of myself 30 years ago," Nunn admitted.
Although he fights at 138 pounds, Lee is 6 feet tall and almost always has a reach advantage on his opponents.
"Long arms," Lee said. "They’re always surprised that I’m in their weight class."
He’s not necessarily a thunderous hitter but he’s very difficult to hit.
Asked what he thinks is his greatest strength, he said: "Countering."
Vesey said his nephew is a very versatile fighter who never is off balance and who frustrates opponents by being able to hit them from almost any angle.
"He has a pro style," Vesey said. "That first round he probably could go in and take you out, but he’s more of a technical fighter. He likes to kind of measure you and wait you out and then in that third and fourth round it’s over with. …
"In all the years he has boxed, no one has ever has just dominated him. He just has that pro style and a lot of times that pro style does not work in the amateurs."
Not in a rush
Lee, as always, doesn’t waste a lot of words when asked about his hopes for the future.
"Hopefully a good pro career," he said.
"I’m thinking about going to the USA camp and getting some overseas experience, more international," he added.
Uncle Ramsey agrees with that. He said Lee already has an array of attractive pro offers but there is no hurry to take that step.
"What I would like for him is to get the USA team experience," Vesey said. "Get that. Don’t go chasing the money. Experience is what it’s all about. You can go chasing that dollar and your career ends up being over just like that because you lack the experience. I feel like he deserves to win a national tournament with the USA team, and if he’s patient enough and humble enough, wait for 2024 and compete in the Olympics. I just don’t want to rush him."
Nunn said he will do everything he can to help the youngster get to where he wants to go and not just because he is family.
"I love the kid," he said. "He’s a good listener. That’s the most important thing. He’s a humble kid, humble.
"He’s the second coming of Michael Nunn," Nunn added. "No doubt about it. He’s going to be put in a position and he’ll have to do the rest of the work. We can’t do the fighting for him, but we’re going to do everything we can in our power to help him. He just needs to stay on the right track."