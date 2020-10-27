Hunting through the eyes of a 13-year-old

Hunting and fishing activities have continued to decline in the past few decades with a multitude of factors all contributing to the trend.
Sometimes it is important to sit back and listen to the “target audience” to see why they enjoy hunting in order to keep these traditions going.
Isy Middendorp is an eighth-grader in Clinton, Iowa, and the oldest of three sisters. After sitting with dad for a couple years in the box blind deer hunting, she wanted a try being behind the firearm. In the fall of 2019, she harvested her first doe. This spring she added another check mark to her resume with her first turkey.
Seeing the hunt from her perspective reminds many of us why we started hunting in the first place. This weekend, she harvested a 16-point, 280-pound dressed buck, a legacy that will be replayed for the rest of her life.
Earlier this year I talked to her about why she hunts. Here are some of her thoughts.
“I kind of enjoyed being out in the outdoors, especially now during turkey hunting compared to being in the deer blind,” she explained as we discussed the pros and cons of each hunt. She likes to watch the deer as they come in, but overall, she just enjoys being in the woods. After this spring's experience, she said she “liked turkey hunting a little better, but pretty close to equal.”
She recalled that when she was younger she was obsessed with any deer her dad brought home. She remembers even putting “band-aids on their boo-boos.”
Finally, I had to ask, “Are you going to teach your sisters to hunt?” I got a “Maybe, if they want to when they get older.”
One thing that is evident from our talk was the importance of family and the time spent together in the woods. There is an old saying that your life’s priorities stop when you have kids, as their needs come first. That saying is also true with hunting, but is probably missed all too often.
When I asked if she could teach her dad anything, she replied, “Maybe I can teach him to turkey hunt since he doesn’t get one very often.”
There were a few giggles after that as I think dad may have heard that answer in the background.
Now, six months after we spoke about this turkey hunt, my phone blew up with photos of a deer her dad had been wanting her to get. What I would learn later was that while her dad was talking to me, she was busy letting her schoolmates and teachers know the details of the hunt before the school day started. There is no question the true joy this girl derives from hunting with her family.
While you might think she is just the “shooter” in these scenarios, I can promise you that it is not the case. She described the deer to me, exactly, from the trail camera pictures they had. And this was all done the day before her harvest at a trunk-or-treat event at their church.
Isy was super-excited at the opportunity to harvest that deer. So, deer hunting took priority over chocolate and sugar in her world. How often can you say that!
While a lot of kids are fortunate to have great hunts, they are not always fully engaged in the experience. Seeing the joy of hunting and the camaraderie of family in those hunts, bodes well for the future of outdoor traditions in that family.
