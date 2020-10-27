Hunting through the eyes of a 13-year-old

She recalled that when she was younger she was obsessed with any deer her dad brought home. She remembers even putting “band-aids on their boo-boos.”

Finally, I had to ask, “Are you going to teach your sisters to hunt?” I got a “Maybe, if they want to when they get older.”

One thing that is evident from our talk was the importance of family and the time spent together in the woods. There is an old saying that your life’s priorities stop when you have kids, as their needs come first. That saying is also true with hunting, but is probably missed all too often.

When I asked if she could teach her dad anything, she replied, “Maybe I can teach him to turkey hunt since he doesn’t get one very often.”

There were a few giggles after that as I think dad may have heard that answer in the background.

Now, six months after we spoke about this turkey hunt, my phone blew up with photos of a deer her dad had been wanting her to get. What I would learn later was that while her dad was talking to me, she was busy letting her schoolmates and teachers know the details of the hunt before the school day started. There is no question the true joy this girl derives from hunting with her family.