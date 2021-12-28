Ice fishing for beginners

Winter is finally coming to the Quad-Cities, and with that, there will be new opportunities in the outdoors. While snow and ice bring new adventures for hiking, skiing and snowshoeing, one activity that can be fun for the entire family is ice fishing.
Ice fishing is a fun and easy way to catch a few bluegills for a hot and tasty meal when the weather turns cold. For kids, it can be a great way to experience a different version of angling. To this day, I can still remember the first time I fished on a lake in northern Michigan with my cousin, who drove his car right out onto the ice. For a kid from Illinois, that was amazing! Fast forward 15 years and I was the one driving my truck out on the ice, drilling dozens of holes and setting up as many tip-ups as I was legally allowed.
While technology can make ice fishing a fairly sophisticated operation, it does not have to be. First, ice safety is your first priority. According to both the Illinois and Iowa Departments of Natural Resources, four inches is the recommended minimum thickness for fishing. You should also never assume that the thickness of the ice is uniform throughout. This is particularly relevant in on rivers, where a creek enters a waterbody, or where natural springs exist. Having fallen through a pressure crack that had refrozen overnight on Lake Superior, I strongly urge you not to take the ice thickness for granted. Always be alert.
Once you walk to your spot, you have two choices. Either you can drill a hole using an ice auger, or you can reopen holes others have drilled the previous day. Typically holes from the previous day will only be an inch or two thick, unless it has been extremely cold. Previously used holes also let you know that someone else has tried the spot, a key on new waters. Ice fishing tends to be localized, with cover or remnant weeds being a key item to look for.
For equipment, ice fishing is just like regular fishing, just miniaturized. Most rods are under two feet long and you rarely use line over four pounds. If you are panfishing, which is the majority of people, you will use tiny jigs tipped with a waxworm and a small bobber. If crappies are the target, the jigs may be larger and tipped with a small minnow. Combined with a clip-on weight to find the depth at the hole, you really do not need a lot of equipment to enjoy the sport. A small ice scoop is also helpful to clean those holes and minimize ice fragments.
The best way to learn about the “hot” baits at our local waterways is to stop in at one of our many bait shops around the Quad-Cities. These establishments will have the gear and knowledge to help you be successful in your targeted water. Some of the best areas include Lake George, Lost Grove Lake, Rock Creek near Camanche, and Sunset Marina. Your local bait shop will be able to give you the up-to-the-minute information you need on where they are biting.
Finally, dressing for the conditions will help you to have a successful day. Warm boots, with thick soles, insulated bibs, coat and gloves will keep you warm while out on the water. The key to fishing is staying warm, dry and comfortable. A five-gallon bucket makes for a great tackle box, fish livewell, and seat while sitting over the hole.
Ice fishing is a great way to enjoy fishing all winter and keeps you in the outdoors even when the snow is flying.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com