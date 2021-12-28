Ice fishing for beginners

Once you walk to your spot, you have two choices. Either you can drill a hole using an ice auger, or you can reopen holes others have drilled the previous day. Typically holes from the previous day will only be an inch or two thick, unless it has been extremely cold. Previously used holes also let you know that someone else has tried the spot, a key on new waters. Ice fishing tends to be localized, with cover or remnant weeds being a key item to look for.

For equipment, ice fishing is just like regular fishing, just miniaturized. Most rods are under two feet long and you rarely use line over four pounds. If you are panfishing, which is the majority of people, you will use tiny jigs tipped with a waxworm and a small bobber. If crappies are the target, the jigs may be larger and tipped with a small minnow. Combined with a clip-on weight to find the depth at the hole, you really do not need a lot of equipment to enjoy the sport. A small ice scoop is also helpful to clean those holes and minimize ice fragments.