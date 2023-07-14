Quad City Steamwheelers (9-5) at Tulsa Oilers (1-13)

Game notes: This is the regular-season finale for both clubs as they meet for the second time this season at the BOK Center. In Week 4, QC added to what ended up being a four-game win streak with a 68-42 victory over the Oilers in the first meeting between the franchises. … QC has placed OL Hunter Nobbs on short-term IR after he suffered a knee injury three weeks ago. The Wheelers signed Johncarlo Valentin, a Philadelphia native who finished his collegiate career at Baylor University. The 6-foot-5, 345-pounder played in all 14 games his fifth year with the Bears. … Despite the 1-13 record, the Oilers (1-13,1-9 Eastern Conference) have played teams tough. In its last game on July 1, Tulsa dropped a 58-55 home decision to Green Bay as the Blizzard scored on the final play of the game. Six of the Oilers’ last 10 losses have been by eight points or fewer. … Tulsa is 0-7 in home games this season. … QC, the defending Eastern Conference champion, comes in riding a two-game win streak. … QC is second in the IFL in total yards rushing (1,374) but leads the league with an average of 5.4 yards per carry. … The Wheeler are sixth in time of possession (30:19 per game); one of six teams averaging 30-plus minutes of control per outing. … QC is fourth in scoring in the IFL, averaging 50.6 points per game and is ninth in defense, allowing 47.3 ppg. Tulsa is 13th in scoring offense (39.1) and 11th in scoring defense (49.3) in the 14-team league. … QC RB Shane Simpson is sixth in rushing yards per game, averaging 46.6 per game with the fewest rushing attempts (46) of anyone among the top 19 rushers in the league. QB E.J. Hilliard is 10th (44.5 yards per game). … Hilliard is third in the IFL with 26 rushing touchdowns.